New CEO for BBC Media Action, & other appointments

A raft of new appointments announced in the last fortnight, from a new CEO for BBC Media Action, to a new Deputy Chief Guide.

Simon Bishop to join BBC Media Action as CEO

BBC Media Action has appointed Simon Bishop as its new Chief Executive Officer, assuming the post on 21 June. Caroline Nursey OBE, who has been Chief Executive Officer for 14 years, will retire on 11 July. Bishop has more than 25 years’ experience in international development. He comes to BBC Media Action from The Power of Nutrition, and has also previously been deputy chief executive of Plan International UK; a strategic advisor to the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Foundation; and Special Advisor to the UK Government’s Secretary of State for International Development, as well as holding various roles in corporate foundations and at the United Nations. A former journalist, he worked with the BBC earlier in his career. At BBC Media Action, Bishop will lead projects and programmes across 23 countries in more than 50 languages, reaching more than 100 million people each year. The BBC’s international charity currently has an annual income of nearly £35 million.

Advertisement

Daniel Valentine elected as Executive Chair of Lovey Foundation UK

Daniel Valentine has been elected as the new Executive Chair of Lovey Foundation UK. Valentine has 25 years of corporate experience in public affairs, public relations and fundraising. He has created campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands, has authored two books and is a regular conference speaker and conference chair. He has been fundraising for educational and children’s charities for many years, raising over £4mn to date. In 2016, he created the “This is Engineering” campaign at the Royal Academy of Engineering. Europe’s largest campaign to promote careers in engineering and technology to young people. He was previously a special advisor, a senior investor relations officer for companies listed on the FTSE250 and FTSE100 and a visiting lecturer in strategic management and marketing at Regent’s University London.

Sally Kettle appointed Deputy Chief Guide

Girlguiding has announced world record holder, adventurer Sally Kettle has been appointed Deputy Chief Guide. Kettle, who holds the title of being the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean twice from East to West, will work alongside Chief Guide, Tracy Foster in her new role. Based in Wales, Kettle has been involved in guiding since joining as a Brownie. She later went on to become a Guide, young leader and hold several volunteer roles within the charity – including county and Cymru peer education co-ordinator, Rainbow and Brownie unit leader, and chair of the Girlguiding London and South East England (LaSER) ambassador programme. She has been a Girlguiding LaSER Ambassador for over five years visiting Girlguiding units across the region to talk about her adventures and inspire girls. In 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown she was part of Girlguiding’s virtual #AdventuresAtHome festival line-up.

Patricia Keiko Hamzahee joins Big Society Capital Investment Committee

Patricia Keiko Hamzahee has 20 years’ experience in investment banking and financial communications, and currently runs Integriti Capital. She is also co-founder of Extend Ventures; the Black Funding Network; and GiveBLACK, which published the “Valuing the Black Philanthropic Pound” report. She is a Non-Executive Director of Social Enterprise UK as well as a Trustee of Ballet Black, Theatre Royal Stratford East and NFL UK Foundation. Hamzahee is a member of Women in Social Finance and on the Advisory Board of Shaw Trust and Money A+E. She has previously been a Trustee and Chair of the Development Board of Black Cultural Archives; Senior Advisor with The Good Economy social value advisory firm; and a member of BVCA’s Responsible Investment Advisory Group. Big Society Capital’s Investment Committee is the group responsible for making investments and for the organisation’s portfolio, along with reporting its activities to the board.

New Communications Manager appointed at Occtopus

Occtopus, the Oxford Colon Cancer Trust has appointed a Communications Manager as the charity looks to bolster its communication and fundraising strategy in its 20th year. The colorectal specialist charity, which was founded in 2003, has hired Oxford based Liz Ashworth to drive brand awareness and fundraising in the newly created communications role which will drive the charity’s appeals for new equipment, technology and research for its life saving work with patients with bowel cancer, Crohn’s and colitis. Ashworth’s previous experience includes roles at London based PR and Marketing agencies Cow PR and Iris Worldwide, Oxford digital agency Bottle and a role at Teenage Cancer Trust.

RABI appoints new Head of Volunteering

RABI has announced the appointment of Mark Crosby as its new Head of Volunteering. Mark brings with him an extensive background in the charitable sector, including 25 years of experience in volunteer management and community engagement to RABI. Crosby’s responsibilities include oversight of RABI’s network of 42 volunteer committees, consisting of around 500 volunteers, who support local and regional community fundraising activities.

Maddie Dinwoodie to join EngineeringUK as Director of Engagement Programmes

EngineeringUK has announced that Maddie Dinwoodie will join as Director of Engagement Programmes in the summer. She joins the organisation from UK Youth, where she is currently Chief Programme Officer. With a background in the not-for-profit sector, Dinwoodie has 20 years’ experience in developing programmes for young people, growing partnerships and improving impact. She joins on 1 July.

Bond appoints Gideon Rabinowitz as Director of Policy and Advocacy

Gideon Rabinowitz will join Bond in July as Director of Policy and Advocacy following his work as Senior Manager at Agulhas Applied Knowledge, where he has led reviews for the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) and major consultancy and research projects for clients including the African Development Bank, the UN and several bilateral agencies. Rabinowitz has worked across the UK international development sector in a range of policy, advocacy and research roles, focusing on trade, UK aid and development financing, and social and economic development issues. He has held various senior roles including at Oxfam GB as Policy and Advocacy Manager and as Senior Research Officer at ODI. He has also held positions at the UK Aid Network and CUTS International.