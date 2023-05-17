CIoF announces membership fees increase

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has announced an increase to its individual membership fees, which will rise 5% from 1 June. This follows a rise in organisational membership fees, which took place on 1 May.

In a blog on its site announcing the changes, the CIoF said:

"As part of our commitment to ensuring we continue to provide the fundraising community with the best possible support, we have reviewed our individual and organisational membership prices and structure."

Individual membership

This is the first change to individual membership fees since 2019, and, the CIoF adds, is below inflation. The rise means membership will now be the equivalent of £8.99 per month. This is the equivalent increase of 49p a month for the majority of its current members.

Fee by card or BACS for new members however will stay the same at £117. The CIoF is also removing the new joiner fee, and moving to one membership grade.

Organisational membership

Organisational membership fees rose by 5% on 1 May, with the CIoF saying:

“This increase ensures that as a charity we can continue to provide the very best value to our members, creating a better environment for fundraisers to excel.”

The CIoF’s voluntary income bands have also changed with the introduction of additional new bands for charities with less than £5 million voluntary income, with the CIoF adding:

“This positive change will ensure that there are more affordable joining prices for smaller charities. This latest revised change to our bands comes after we introduced a complimentary rate for all charities with a voluntary income of £50,000 or less.”