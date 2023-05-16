Coffee for good causes – a round up of beneficial beans

In time for your mid-morning break, here’s a round-up of UK-based coffee-related companies that generate funds for charities.

Why we do what we do✨



We are so pleased that Keira has now gone on to continue working in the hospitality industry, serving every coffee with a smile.



Special thanks to @TheSocialInvest for capturing this lovely interview.#ChangePleaseCoffee #ChangePlease #CoffeeTime pic.twitter.com/ESwGEsDxtb — Change Please (@ChangePlease) April 4, 2023

Change Please

With Change Please, 100% of profits go to ending homelessness, providing people experiencing homelessness with a living wage job, housing, training, and onwards opportunities. There are beans, ground coffee, merchandise and subscriptions on offer.

Kingdom Coffee

Kingdom Coffee works with charities including Toybox, Tearfund and Latin Link to fund and support work to help to improve lives in coffee growing communities around the world. Locally it sponsors organisations including the Street Pastors, The Footsteps Foundation, an intensive physiotherapy for disabled children, CIRDIC and Providence, helping homeless and disadvantaged, and the Younger People With Dementia charity in Wokingham.

GLASGOW – WE ARE OPEN!

We are so proud to open our brand new coffee shop at 10 Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Galleries.

Pop down for a cup of coffee that fuels more than just your day & some good food for a good cause#SocialBiteGlasgow #GoodFoodForAGoodCause#EndingHomelessness pic.twitter.com/fmjiJSzD5Y — Social Bite (@SocialBite_) April 27, 2023

Social Bite

Social Bite works to end homelessness and its initiatives include its coffee shops. These employ staff who come from a homeless background, and offer a daily free food service powered by customers choosing to Pay it Forward in-store. There are branches in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, and London.

Volcano Coffee Works

Volcano Coffee Works is supporting Crisis through its coffee. 15% of every sale of its Crisis Coffee Blend goes directly to the charity to help people out of homelessness.

Female #refugees face some of the highest barriers when it comes to working in the UK. #LeapsAndGrounds is a #coffee social enterprise which aims to tackle this, by supporting refugee women to take steps towards their dream careers. pic.twitter.com/TZDuaAPg6B — British Red Cross 🧡 (@BritishRedCross) July 13, 2022

Leaps & Grounds

British Red Cross’s Leaps & Grounds is a social enterprise that sells speciality coffee and through this, supports women who have experienced forced displacement into work. All the money from the Leaps & Grounds with Caravan Coffee Roasters coffee goes into funding a programme that trains, mentors and employs women who have experienced forced displacement to support them in building their dream careers.

Grind

Grind launched the Better Coffee Foundation in February to begin reversing some of the damage caused by the wider coffee industry. Through donations from Grind, the Better Coffee Foundation has pledged to remove two coffee pods’ worth of plastic from the ocean for every Grind pod sold. This includes a partnership with CleanHub to collect plastic waste before it can enter the oceans, and funding the recovery of plastic in communities in Kerala, South West India.

IT'S HERE!🎉

Our new single origin Guatemala coffee, in support of @YoungMindsUK with £1 from every bag going to support their work in getting young people the mental health support they need 💛

Our new Fairtrade arabica blend is available to buy in-store & online now! pic.twitter.com/TbWx9ScTcZ — SOHO Coffee Co. (@SOHO_Coffee_Co) April 1, 2022

Soho Coffee Company

The Soho Coffee Company offers a single origin Guatemala coffee, in support of Young Minds UK. £1 from every bag goes to support the charity’s work in getting young people the mental health support they need.

The Bean Shop

The Bean Shop is supporting Scotland’s Air Ambulance Charity through its SCAA Blend, with 50p from each 250g coffee sold being donated directly to the charity.

Introducing Artisan #CoffeeBeans made by the amazing Dancing Road Coffee with blackcurrant, dark chocolate, and floral notes.

Every penny spent on this coffee will go towards helping vulnerable children and families in Kampala. Shop now via our #etsy shop: https://t.co/jG2FpjwFAv pic.twitter.com/jDhA58xOEn — Kids Club Kampala (@KidsClubKampala) May 4, 2023

Kids Club Kampala

Kids Club Kampala offers Uganda African Moon, from Dancing Road Coffee. Every penny spent on it goes towards helping vulnerable children and families in Kampala’s slum communities.

RE-CYCLE UPDATE – SPRING 2023 🚲



In total, regular Discovery Coffee donations, entries from our London Coffee Festival competition and website promotions have raised a fantastic £645.60 for Re-Cycle in 2023 – that’s 23 bikes already, and it's only the start of May! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Uudst8IuHj — Chimney Fire Coffee (@chimneyfirec) May 5, 2023

Chimney Fire Coffee

Chimney Fire Coffee is a certified B Corp, and donates 25p from every 250g bag and £1 from every 1kg bag of all Discovery Coffee sales to Re-Cycle, a small charity recycling bikes from the UK and shipping them to rural communities in Africa. For every 28 kilos of coffee roasted, a single bike plus spare parts will be sent to Africa.

200° Coffee

200° Coffee’s Switch Up Charity Coffee supports Switch Up, a charity that works to empower young people to break the cycle of crime and gang-criminality. The speciality grade coffee showcases the work of women farmers across Guatemala in support of gender equality, with £1 donated to Switch Up for every kilo sold.

With every cup of Safi Coffee, you'll experience a unique flavour profile that showcases the richness and complexity of Ugandan coffee.



Start your day off right with a delicious cup of our freshly ground coffee – https://t.co/byJiQctyqh#UgandanCoffee #coffee pic.twitter.com/nilsenkWmD — safi (@safi_coffee) May 3, 2023

Safi Coffee

Profits from Safi Coffee pay for children to attend school in Uganda. The coffee is grown around school sites. Children have designed the packaging, painted the logo and manage the accounts, learning key business skills.

Contact Coffee Co

Contact Coffee Co, the ‘Original British Military Coffee Company, supports SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity. Its OP WELFARE is a charity coffee blend in which £2.50 from each sale is donated to the charity, with the aim of raising £5000.

Howden Coffee

When people buy directly from Howden Coffee, 5% of the order value goes to its partner charities. Shoppers can choose which charity they want their order to support at checkout. It most recently partnered with Kidney Cancer UK, with other partners including Emmaus UK, and Dove House Hospice.

Redemption Roasters

All Redemption Roasters speciality coffee is roasted inside its prison roastery at HMP The Mount. It runs a training programme for prison residents and people at risk of crime to give them the skills they need to get secure and meaningful employment.

Fancy trying a new filter? 👀 Picked by our Head Roaster, Tommy, is this month's Roaster's Choice, Rugazi filter ☕

A mix of white chocolate, caramel and macadamia it also helps support an amazing project called Akawa – an initiative that helps farmers escape poverty 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/SgFIuKrytq — Extract Coffee (@extractcoffee) May 12, 2023

Extract Coffee Roasters

Since 2007 Extract Coffee Roasters has donated more than £27,000 to charity projects through money raised from its coffees. Grounds Up is its charity collective – a collective of local and national charities supported year-round through volunteering, mentorship and fundraising. This includes work with Hotel School, Beyond Food, Empire Fighting Chance, The Long Table, and So Let’s Talk. It also supports good causes through its campaigning coffees.

Old Spike

Old Spike, Change Please’s sister company, is a social enterprise speciality roastery with the primary mission of helping reduce homelessness in the UK through training and employment within speciality coffee. 65% of the profits it generates go to support this mission. It also plants a tree for every bag of coffee sold through its partnership with the Eden Reforestation Project.