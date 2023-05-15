Second cohort of Fundraiser Apprenticeship to run in September

Following March’s launch of the University of Kent’s first Fundraiser Apprenticeship, a second cohort will be running in September 2023.

The course is delivered online by academics from the university’s Centre for Philanthropy, to fit around work/home commitments and supports individuals who are looking to progress their career in fundraising.

The Level 3 Fundraiser Apprenticeship programme is designed to provide apprentices with the skills, behaviours and knowledge they need to identify, build and maintain relationships to raise financial and non-financial support for their charitable cause.

Advertisement

It covers areas including major gifts, legacies, events, corporate partners, Trusts and Foundations, community and individual giving. Apprentices learn how to contribute towards the implementation and execution of fundraising strategies, projects and plans, and build confidence in areas such as conducting internal and external analysis and research, data management, stewardship, finance, communicating with stakeholders, fundraising legislation and building relationships.

Organisations that are apprenticeship levy payers pay nothing, and the University of Kent can support non-levy payers to apply for the discounted 5% fee, which works out at £400 for the 13-month course.



The University is running two information sessions on 25 May and 8 June, 1pm – 2pm for anyone interested in the course.

The Fundraiser Apprenticeship was first announced last October.