Mental health match funding campaign launches

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs this week, the Big Give has brought back its mental health match funding campaign for a second year.

The campaign, Kind²Mind, is seeking to raise over £1.5 million for the 180 charities taking part. 2022’s campaign raised a total of £316,500. This year the campaign, which runs from today, 15 May, until 22 May, has £810,000 of matched funds available for the charities to access.

We're marking the countdown to #Kind2Mind with an inspiring video around poetry's therapeutic power https://t.co/IwEelc685p.

Starting 12pm (midday) Monday, May 15th, donate to a mental health charity of your choice and we'll double your donation.

One donation, twice the impact 💙 pic.twitter.com/VCv04DxsBg Advertisement — Big Give (@BigGive) May 10, 2023

Charities taking part in this year’s campaign including the following, which have also secured celebrity backing:

Amber Foundation – Joe Wicks MBE and F1’s Eddie Jordan OBE (patrons), and Mark Webber (ambassador)

My Sisters’ House – Dame Julie Walters (patron)

Mental Health Innovations – Harry Kane / Will Young (patrons)

Joe Wicks, MBE and Patron of participating charity, the Amber Foundation, said:

“We are experiencing a mental health crisis, made worse by the long tail of the pandemic. We need to do all we can to address the fact that many people are facing long waits for care and often cannot access the right treatment. The charities taking part in this Big Give campaign are all doing vital work on the front line and, in many cases, literally saving lives. The fact that all the money they raise over the week of the campaign will be doubled is incredible and will make such a difference. I urge everyone to take a look at what these charities are doing and multiply the impact of anything they are able to give by taking part.”

Alex Day, Managing Director of the Big Give commented:

“We are delighted with the response from our philanthropic donor champions who have really increased their commitment to this important campaign. We are in the midst of a mental health crisis, especially among young people, and the charities we work with are reporting unprecedented demand for their services which highlights the fundraising need more than ever.”