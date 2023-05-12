Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent over £820mn on charitable work in 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent over $1 billion (£820 million) last year on caring for those in need around the world.

The Church’s new 2022 report reveals that those funds were used to:

Carry out 3,692 humanitarian projects in 190 countries and territories.

Provide cash and commodity assistance to help individual households meet basic needs.

Run Church welfare and self-reliance operations, such as food production and processing, employment services, and mental health counselling.

The largest humanitarian donation was $32 million (£25.6 million) to the World Food Programme.

Other donations included:

$5.1 million (£4.1 million) to the American Red Cross (in addition to more than 1 million units of donated blood from Latter-day Saints).

$5 million (£4 million) to UNICEF’s global nutrition program, which helps malnourished children.

$5 million (£4 million) to Rotary International for polio and maternal/neonatal tetanus vaccinations.

The Church also made significant donations of funds, goods, and volunteer service to help the rising number of people impacted by natural disasters and armed conflict. This included relief to Ukrainian refugees; tsunami survivors in Tonga; storm victims in Kentucky, Florida and South Africa; and victims of civil conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Church’s First Presidency, which comprises its President, Russell M Nelson, and his two counsellors, Dallin H Oaks and Henry B Eyring, said it was “simply doing what the Saviour of the world would do”.

The First Presidency also expressed gratitude for the donations of time and money from Latter-day Saints and others who made this work possible in 2022, saying:

“We gratefully acknowledge the selfless service and donation of time, funds, and other resources by Church members and friends as we collectively care for others. “As we continue to love and strengthen one another through service, we invite all to join us in this important work.”

For charities seeking funding, the Church judges each case individually, carrying out due diligence to ensure the best possible outcome for the charity’s recipients. More information can be found here.