Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent over £820mn on charitable work in 2022

Melanie May | 12 May 2023 | News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent over $1 billion (£820 million) last year on caring for those in need around the world.

The Church’s new 2022 report reveals that those funds were used to:

The largest humanitarian donation was $32 million (£25.6 million) to the World Food Programme.

Other donations included:

The Church also made significant donations of funds, goods, and volunteer service to help the rising number of people impacted by natural disasters and armed conflict. This included relief to Ukrainian refugees; tsunami survivors in Tonga; storm victims in Kentucky, Florida and South Africa; and victims of civil conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Church’s First Presidency, which comprises its President, Russell M Nelson, and his two counsellors, Dallin H Oaks and Henry B Eyring, said it was “simply doing what the Saviour of the world would do”.

The First Presidency also expressed gratitude for the donations of time and money from Latter-day Saints and others who made this work possible in 2022, saying:

“We gratefully acknowledge the selfless service and donation of time, funds, and other resources by Church members and friends as we collectively care for others.

 

“As we continue to love and strengthen one another through service, we invite all to join us in this important work.”

For charities seeking funding, the Church judges each case individually, carrying out due diligence to ensure the best possible outcome for the charity’s recipients. More information can be found here.

