Nominations open for Creative Shootout Charity of the Year 2024

The Creative Shootout is seeking health-related charities to apply to be 2024’s Charity of the Year, with the successful applicant getting the opportunity to set a campaign brief that creative agencies compete to turn into a national campaign.

The Creative Shootout returns for the seventh time in January 2024. The ‘done in a day creative-for-good awards’ are held annually for a chosen Charity of the Year, with the winning agency going on to stage its campaign, supported by a prize fund and a range of media partners. More on last year’s here.

This time Creative Shootout is calling on all UK charities that support, improve and protect the health of the nation to enter. This includes charities that help with the cost-of-living after a diagnosis, support families through palliative care, fundraise for medical research, promote initiatives to combat mental health issues and loneliness, provide access to hygiene products and rehabilitation programmes, and more.

Advertisement

To enter, charities have to send in 250 words on why creativity will be important to their charity in 2024. Entries close on Friday 30 June and charities can download the tender document to become The Creative Shootout Charity of the Year 2024 here. Previous charities and causes that have taken part include UNICEF, Time to Change, FareShare, A Plastic Planet, Crisis and FoodCycle.

The Live Final will take place in January, with eight agency teams, from any marketing discipline, taking centre stage in front of a live audience and responding to a brief set by the charity four hours before. Each agency has eight minutes each to pitch their idea. The winning agency is crowned that evening by the judging panel, and then goes on to work with the Charity of the Year to bring the campaign to life.

Johnny Pitt, Creative Shootout Founder, commented:

“The nation’s health has never been more of an issue in modern times, than it is now. Being the Shootout’s Charity of the Year turbocharges the reputation, awareness and understanding of a charity each year, as we’ve seen in previous years. And right now, creativity for good has never been more needed.”

Mary McGrath MBE, CEO of FoodCycle, Charity of the Year 2023, said:

“Being a part of The Creative Shootout has been an exceptional opportunity for FoodCycle. Not only was the event fun, it was fascinating and inspiring to see so many creative ideas and the enormous amount of effort that all of the agencies had put into their entries and pitches. We’re now working with the winning agency and media partners on what will be the biggest awareness and volunteer recruitment campaign we have ever embarked on – really putting FoodCycle and Community Dining on the map! The generosity of everyone involved has been fantastic – it’s an opportunity not to be missed.”