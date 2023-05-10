Just Eat Meal Appeal hits over 1.2mn meals provided; plus other partnership news

A round up of some of the ways businesses are supporting good causes across the UK.

Humble raised $33mn for charities in 2022

Humble has released its 2022 Social Impact Report, showing that 2022 was a record-breaking year with $33 million (just over £26.1mn) raised for more than 10,000 charities alongside its partners and community. Humble’s Stand with Ukraine all-for-charity bundle, which featured more than 100 pieces of digital content and games, raised more than $20 million for Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee (IRC), International Medical Corps and Direct Relief, making it the company’s most successful charitable initiative to date. Over the last few years, Humble has worked alongside partners, charities and fan communities in five key social impact areas aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including health and well-being, crisis and disaster relief, equity and inclusion, quality education, and climate change and sustainability.

PrettyLittleThing teams up with Dogs4Rescue

Fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing has teamed up with Dogs4Rescue, a kennel-free rescue based in Manchester, to raise awareness for rescue dogs looking for their forever home. Dogs4Rescue have created a sanctuary for dogs, where they live, play, and sleep together as packs while they wait for their forever homes. The charity has rehomed over 1600 dogs in the Greater Manchester area. To raise awareness for Dogs4Rescue, the rescue dogs are now the face of PrettyLittleThing’s latest PLT pet collection. The collection features accessories from rain jackets to chew toys, so shoppers have the option to shop for their own dogs. It also gives shoppers an opportunity to consider rehoming a rescue dog, as well donate treats and essential items through the charity’s Amazon wish list.

Advertisement

Just Eat’s annual Meal Appeal has provided over 1.2mn meals to date

Since 2020, Just Eat’s annual Meal Appeal campaign has raised enough funds to provide over 1.2mn meals to those in need, it has announced. Now in its third year, the initiative encourages customers to raise money for Just Eat’s charity partners, FoodCycle and Social Bite to support low-income families and people facing food hunger, loneliness and homelessness. The most recent campaign saw record customer donations, with over 600,000 individual customer donations made after ordering a meal on the food delivery app between November 2022 and February 2023, doubling the customer participation in previous years. Just Eat kick-started the latest initiative with a £250,000 donation and gave its customers the chance to donate £1, £5 or £10 at checkout, with one hundred per cent of all proceeds raised going to Just Eat’s charity partners, Social Bite and FoodCycle.

Schoolreaders and Tritax Big Box renew partnership

Investor in high-quality UK logistics warehouse assets Tritax Big Box has renewed its partnership with national children’s literacy charity, Schoolreaders. Tritax Big Box was Schoolreaders’ first corporate partner. Since 2019, its donations have enabled more than 1,000 school children to receive weekly one-to-one reading support sessions, delivered by over 100 volunteers. The renewed and expanded three-year partnership from 2023 will support a further 1,800 children, with sessions delivered by around 180 volunteers. The funding will reach pupils across the nation, in regions where Big Box’s assets are based.

Danone UK & FoodCycle enter three-year partnership

Danone UK has announced a three-year partnership with FoodCycle, which will deliver equivalent to over 200,000 nutritious meals to communities up-and-down the country. As a result, 88 tonnes of surplus food will be saved from going to waste. As part of the partnership, Danone will donate £300,000 to FoodCycle. This will support the running of existing community projects, as well as the launch of new locations. Employees will also be encouraged to volunteer at a FoodCycle, as part of Danone UK’s unlimited volunteer days programme. In addition, Danone UK’s team of nutritionists and dietitians will be working closely with FoodCycle to deliver nutritional support, such as developing recipes that balance nutritional value with affordability.

Mortgage professionals complete Three Peaks Challenge for Crohn’s & Colitis UK

A group of mortgage professionals – including employees from Mortgage Advice Bureau, Pam Brown Mortgages, and Primis Mortgage Network – recently completed the Three Peaks Challenge, raising more than £11k for Crohn’s & Colitis UK. The 24-mile, 24-hour challenge covers the three highest peaks in the Yorkshire Dales, with the group undertaking the hike to raise awareness and funds to support Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

Bellway donates £34k to Greater Change

National housebuilder Bellway has donated £34,000 to help support Greater Change, which supports homeless people across the UK by providing one-off financial support. The funds donated by the housebuilder, which is based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, have allowed the charity to help 21 people in the North East and throughout the country. The Bellway donation has allowed the charity to expand its reach to support six homeless people in Durham through HumanKind, one person in Newcastle via The People’s Kitchen and three people in Hull through Emmaus. The money has also helped Greater Change support three homeless people in Basingstoke through Julian House, three people in Milton Keynes via Winter Night Shelter, two clients in Cambridge through Cambridge Cyrenians, two people in Coventry and Warwickshire via Crisis Skylight and one person in Kent through Porchlight.

Pictured: Jonathan Tan, CEO of Greater Change

Two Saints opens new accommodation facility with support of Lloyds Bank

A housing and specialist support provider for people experiencing homelessness across Hampshire has opened a new accommodation facility with the support of Lloyds Bank. Two Saints has acquired, refurbished and launched Brent House in Havant, outside Portsmouth. The new 29-home facility for individuals and families will offer short-term support for people seeking permanent homes, as well as 24-hour care for those in need. Brent House includes both self-contained and studio units. Two Saints has also used part of the £3 million funding package from Lloyds Bank to purchase five new homes on the Isle of Wight. The new houses in multiple occupation – where more than one household shares an amenity – bring Two Saints’ portfolio of properties to 80, allowing the organisation to support up to 800 people at any one time. Two Saints was founded in 2001 following a merger between two church-based organisations: Society of St Dismas and St Petroc Housing Association.

Blandy & Blandy unveils new adopted charities

Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Reading and Henley-on-Thames, has announced its new adopted charities, after more than 50 local causes applied to work with the firm. From 1 July Blandy & Blandy will ‘adopt’ Berkshire Women’s Aid, located in Reading Town Centre, and The Cowshed, based in Hurst, Wokingham, for a two-year period. Blandy & Blandy has donated £25,0000 to its outgoing charities, BIBS – Babies in Buscot Support and the Royal Berks Charity, with activity having included colleagues volunteering in the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s new health and wellbeing garden for NHS staff and taking part in last year’s Walk for Wards and the recent Reading Half Marathon.