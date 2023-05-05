Salesforce ditches .org on social, moving all content to main accounts

As of today, 5 May, Salesforce.org will no longer have its own social channels, with all content now being shared on the main Salesforce accounts, the firm has said.

Salesforce announced the change on social media, saying “We love supporting our #Trailblazers in education and nonprofit, and are excited to bring these topics to a bigger stage. Starting May 5th, we’ll be continuing all our conversations on Salesforce.”

This means all social handles for Salesforce.org will cease to be used. This includes LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube – although YouTube channel consolidation will happen later due to the volume of content that needs reviewing.

In a blog on the Salesforce site, Lizzy Roberts, Manager, Global Community Engagement, said:

“This is not an end to sharing education and nonprofit content but rather expands who will see this content. The social team will continue sharing education and nonprofit content on the Salesforce social accounts and accounts like Dreamforce and Trailhead.”

She added:

“By moving to the main Salesforce handles, we bring the rest of the Salesforce community up-to-date on what’s happening with Education/Nonprofits, and reach a greater number of Trailblazers in the ecosystem. The social team is still committed to the education and nonprofit communities; content will be changing channels, but not stopping.”

After the handles are consolidated, the Salesforce.org content will be moved to the following channels:

