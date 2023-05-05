Mind saw highest level of Google searches among top 10 charities in 2022, report finds

Melanie May

Melanie May | 5 May 2023 | News

Out of the UK’s top 10 charities for spontaneous awareness, Mind saw the highest level of searches on Google last year, according to a report.

Hey Hey Joe, from nfpSynergy founder, Joe Saxton, has just published The Google Search Report for 2022, which focuses on the year’s Google searches related to charities.

By Saxton and Sarah Eberhardt and using Google Trends data, it looks at trends in general charity concepts; in named charities; and in sectors and causes.

Under general charity concepts, the report looks at searches for ‘charity, ‘donate’, and ‘volunteer’, as well as ‘Make a will’, ‘trustee’, and ‘internship’.

Under named charities, it focuses on the top 10 for spontaneous awareness, which includes Cancer Research UK, Oxfam, RSPCA, BHF, Macmillan, British Red Cross, Mind, WWF, Marie Curie, and RNLI.

And under sectors and causes, it looks at: animals, cancer, climate change, dementia, mental health, and overseas.

Here are ten key findings:

