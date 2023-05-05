Mind saw highest level of Google searches among top 10 charities in 2022, report finds

Out of the UK’s top 10 charities for spontaneous awareness, Mind saw the highest level of searches on Google last year, according to a report.

Hey Hey Joe, from nfpSynergy founder, Joe Saxton, has just published The Google Search Report for 2022, which focuses on the year’s Google searches related to charities.

By Saxton and Sarah Eberhardt and using Google Trends data, it looks at trends in general charity concepts; in named charities; and in sectors and causes.

Under general charity concepts, the report looks at searches for ‘charity, ‘donate’, and ‘volunteer’, as well as ‘Make a will’, ‘trustee’, and ‘internship’.

Under named charities, it focuses on the top 10 for spontaneous awareness, which includes Cancer Research UK, Oxfam, RSPCA, BHF, Macmillan, British Red Cross, Mind, WWF, Marie Curie, and RNLI.

And under sectors and causes, it looks at: animals, cancer, climate change, dementia, mental health, and overseas.

Here are ten key findings:

Of Britain’s top 10 charities for spontaneous awareness, Mind has the highest level of searches.

Almost all the major aid charities have seen a drop in searches since 2004, particularly Oxfam and British Red Cross.

Searches for Ukraine, particularly the terms volunteer and donate in various different forms spiked for about a month after the invasion and then dropped back again to almost zero comparatively.

The death of the Queen caused a spike in searches for the term ‘charity’.

Searches for the term ‘make a will’ are 4x higher than they were in 2004.

Searches for the term ‘food bank near me’ were all but non-existent before 2015. They have grown steadily since then with peaks in December each year during 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and in March 2020.

Searches for cost-of-living crisis were very low at the beginning of 2022, and then spiked in late May and late August 2022.

Searches for the term rescue dog peaked in the months after March 2020, but have now fallen back to levels lower than before the pandemic. Rescue cat saw only a small shift comparatively.

Dogs Trust and RSPCA now have nearly the same level of searches. In 2004 RSPCA was 10 times higher.

Macmillan is now searched for more than Cancer Research, with big spikes around World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.