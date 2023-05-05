How charities are using the Big Help Out

Melanie May

Melanie May | 5 May 2023 | News

The back of a man in black shorts and blue t-shirt who is litter picking on a beach

Monday is Big Help Out day with charities and community groups across the country offering volunteering opportunities to encourage more people to help out – both on the day itself, and longer term. Here’s a selection of ideas in tweets.

More on the Big Help Out – Millions expected to volunteer for Big Help Out

More on the Big Help Out – Big Help Out volunteering app launches

More on the Big Help Out – Big Help Out launches with 100 days to go until Coronation

Related posts

2 September 2021

Charity survey reveals insights into why its volunteers sign up
9 September 2021

Scouts introduces Squirrels for 4-5 year olds
29 December 2021

Marine Conservation Society reveals weirdest beach finds of 2021
15 September 2022

Huge charity volunteer effort supports Lying-in-State queue

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.