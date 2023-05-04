JustGiving introduces two new categories to annual awards

JustGiving has opened nominations for its 2023 awards, with the introduction of two new categories for this year: Teen Fundraiser of the Year and Community Hero of the Year.

Nominations are open until 29 May for the awards, which celebrate fundraisers and crowdfunders who have achieved extraordinary feats for charities across the UK. Voting will take place in June through the JustGiving website.

Eight winners as well as JustGiving’s Charity of the Year will be announced at a ceremony taking place at London’s Roundhouse on the evening of 25 September.

This year’s categories are:

Endurance Fundraiser of the Year

Young Fundraiser of the Year (under 13)

Teen Fundraiser of the Year (13-19)

Community Hero of the Year

Creative Fundraiser of the Year

Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year

Charity of the Year

Outstanding Commitment

Special Recognition Award

Previous winners include Max Woosey, who was 2022’s Young Fundraiser of the Year for camping outside for hundreds of nights in memory of his neighbour and raising funds for North Devon Hospice.

3 Dads Walking were awarded Fundraising Team of the Year for raising awareness for suicide prevention and funds for Papyrus, and the late Dame Deborah James’ family received a special recognition award for her awareness raising of bowel cancer and its symptoms, and the millions raised through the Bowelbabe Fund.

This year, the awards are sponsored by GoCardless.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:

“Times have been and continue to be really hard for a lot of people, yet every, single, day I’m in awe of what our incredible fundraisers and crowdfunders are doing to make our world a better place. “The GoCardless JustGiving Awards is a moment to formally recognise and celebrate the individuals, groups and charities who have done extraordinary things in the interest of others.”