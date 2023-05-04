Dogs Trust merges with global charities to widen international impact

Dogs Trust has announced mergers with Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) and Mission Rabies as part of its fight against rabies, and to further its mission to improve animal welfare standards internationally.

Mission Rabies has merged into Worldwide Veterinary Service, which has in turn become a subsidiary of Dogs Trust.

Working together, the charities will implement a range of programmes, including spay/neuter, disaster response, vet training, and community outreach, with the aim of achieving their shared commitment to eliminate human deaths from dog bite transmitted rabies.

Owen Sharp, Dogs Trust CEO, said:

“Working together will enable us to make a truly transformational difference to dog welfare and to save thousands of human lives as well. In addition, it will significantly increase Dogs Trust’s international impact and establish it as the world’s truly global dog charity, with an international footprint spanning five continents.”

Luke Gamble, founder and CEO of WVS and MR commented:

‘It’s tremendously exciting to have this opportunity to really power on the international work of Dogs Trust. WVS and MR have always had a brilliant partnership with Dogs Trust and to now become officially adopted as part of the family is fantastic! “We look forward to making a massive global impact, in terms of both rabies elimination and championing animal welfare in places that desperately need it.”