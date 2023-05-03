Nominations open for fundraising expedition to Petra, plus other sector supplier news

Fundraising results for Raffolux, a digital agency appointment for the Royal Society of Literature, global expansion for Beest, the launch of a fully-funded expedition to Petra from Venari Partners, and a new charity debit card for RMA – The Royal Marines Charity.

Raffolux raises over half a million for 100 charities & launches Coronation raffle

Digital raffle provider Raffolux has now raised £595k for over 100 UK and international charities.

Since its launch in 2019, Raffolux has made monthly donations to a range of UK and international charity partners in line with the charities’ popularity on the platform. All Raffolux members can donate to a chosen charity every time they play on the website. Raffolux directs 8% of donations to charities that are selected by players and 2% is spread equally across all of its charity partners.

To date, Raffolux has supported over 100 charities including the likes of The Bradley Lowery Foundation, GOSH Charity and WWF. By 2025 the company aims to raise over £1 million every year for good causes.

Raffolux has just unveiled a new raffle with up to £100,000 of prizes to be won in May to mark the Coronation. The King’s Coronation Instant Win raffle includes cash prizes, commemorative Coronation memorabilia and holidays.

Royal Society of Literature appoints Siren Comms on digital marketing

The Royal Society of Literature (RSL) has appointed comms and digital marketing agency, Siren Communications to amplify its work with digital marketing.

As part of the project, Siren Comms will deliver refreshed messaging and provide comms planning around the RSL’s calendar of events and campaigns. Meanwhile, the agency will also plan and implement a series of digital engagement campaigns to reach new audiences for the RSL.

Siren Comms has recently achieved B-Corp status, and its work for RSL will be led by Stacey Stockwell, the agency’s director for purpose and sustainability on the comms and messaging side, with Jack Taylor, client director for digital marketing leading on all things digital.

Nordic-based SaaS sales management solution Beest announces global expansion

Norwegian-headquartered Beest has announced the global expansion of its SaaS all-in-one sales management tool.

Developed and piloted in the Nordics, Beest is currently used by some of the largest field marketing agencies and fundraisers in the region. It is now being launched to the rest of the world, offering an end-to-end solution to optimise the sales process for field sales and fundraising organisations.

Beest is for fundraisers and field sales organisations operating door-to-door, or through canvassing and events. Delivered from the cloud, the software can recruit and train reps, plan routes, generate leads, close sales, and receive payments. Beest also has a gamification feature, letting sales reps compete.

Frank Svendsen, Commercial Director, Beest says:

“Beest’s growth in the Nordics clearly illustrates the strength of the software and the value it adds to the field sales and fundraising sales processes. “After ten years of development and operating in the Nordics, we are delighted to announce the expansion of Beest globally. Beest is a powerful tool, and we look forward to enabling organisations across the world to optimise their sales strategies and boost performance.”

Venari Partners Challenge seeks nominations for Petra expedition

Executive search firm Venari Partners has launched the Venari Partners Challenge, which will see it fund a 10-day expedition to Petra, Jordan for seven people, led by World Record Breaker, adventurer, and endurance athlete, Sean Conway.

The expedition, which will take place in October, will see participants trek 75km along the Jordan Trail, float in the Dead Sea, and camp Bedouin-style under the stars, before finishing at Petra.

As part of the challenge, participants will be encouraged and supported to fundraise for a charity of their choice, with Venari Partners offering top tips and advice on activities they can do ahead of the journey to Petra to raise money.

Nominations are now open for people to nominate themselves, or a someone else.

James Parker, Director of Venari Partners commented:

“As a company, we challenge ourselves to be creative and thoughtful with our strategy, including how we share our company successes through our CSR strategy. “The Venari Partners Challenge encapsulates many of Venari Partners’ values and principles to provide an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of some very deserving individuals. With Sean’s help and motivation, we hope each participant will enjoy completing the trek and in doing so make some precious memories whilst also supporting a charity of their choice.”

Royal Marines Charity launches debit card with Currensea

RMA – The Royal Marines Charity has launched a debit card in partnership with Currensea, enabling supporters to make donations each time they spend at home or abroad, which will go towards the charity’s support programmes.

The new Royal Marines Charity by Currensea card links to supporters’ existing bank accounts and will be available to both members and supporters wishing to donate to the charity. Donations can be made by rounding up spending to the nearest 50p or £1 in the UK, and also when spending abroad.

The Currensea card also allows users to save money when using the card abroad by removing the normal fees leveraged by banks and other card providers. The charity’s supporters can also donate some or all of these savings on top of the donations on UK spending.

All of the donations made using the new RMA card will help the charity provide support for serving and veteran Royal Marines and their families. Since 2008, it has distributed £23mn in grants, and – in just the past year – supported 22k individuals, 2,700 of whom were in acute need.

Jonathan Ball, Chief Executive, RMA – The Royal Marines Charity, said:

“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to drive donations for our lifelong programmes for serving and former serving Royal Marines and their families. Our partnership with Currensea and the launch of our branded debit card will not only enable our supporters to donate easily and conveniently, but it also provides them with a way to save money when spending abroad.”