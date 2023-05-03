Diabetes UK CEO to step down, & other sector movers

A raft of CEO news from charities including Diabetes UK, Brain Tumour Charity and The Cares Family, plus updates on other sector movers.

Diabetes UK CEO Chris Askew to step down

The Chief Executive of Diabetes UK, Chris Askew OBE is stepping down after eight years with the charity. Askew will leave in September 2023 to take on the role of Chief Executive at the Royal College of General Practitioners. Askew joined Diabetes UK from Breakthrough Breast Cancer in 2015, having previously held senior fundraising positions at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Crisis and Action for Children. In 2020 he was awarded in the Queen’s 2020 Birthday honours list for services to people with diabetes.

Concern Worldwide (UK) announces new Chair

Concern Worldwide (UK) has announced the appointment of Mark Devlin as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees. He will replace outgoing Chair, Donald Workman. Devlin, who is set to join as chair in May 2023, brings a wealth of expertise from his experience across a range of public and charity sector organisations. Currently CEO of Young Epilepsy, his previous roles include COO of UNICEF UK, the leading child rights and international development charity, Chief Executive positions in two NHS Trusts, and senior roles in major London specialist and teaching hospitals. Devlin is also Chair of St Martin-In-The-Fields Charity, and sits on the Council of the University of Sussex and is a former Trustee of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

Margaret Georgiou to step down from Savoy Educational Trust

Margaret Georgiou, Administrator and Secretary to the Trustees, has announced that she is to step down from her role at the Savoy Educational Trust after 35 years’ service. Joining the Trust in 1988, Georgiou worked alongside Martin Radcliffe who was then the Legal & Training Director for the Savoy Hotel. In 1998, she helped with the discussions, transfer and realisation of the Trust’s shares when the Savoy Hotel PLC was sold to Blackstone, and since that time the Savoy Educational Trust has operated as a stand-alone charity. Georgiou has been instrumental in growing the activity of the Trust and has overseen the distribution of more than £20m in grants for educational and professional development projects in hospitality.

Beth Worrell appointed Brain Tumour Charity Interim CEO

The Brain Tumour Charity has appointed Beth Worrall as Interim CEO, as Graham Norton retires from the role, held since Alex Lochrane stepped down as CEO last July. Norton handed over the reins to Worrall on 2 May, and will continue to remain involved with the charity. He first became involved as a Trustee of the Samantha Dickson Brain Tumour Trust in 2003, following the death of his son in 2000, and continued as a Trustee until his appointment as Interim CEO last year. Interim Deputy CEO Graham Lindsay’s planned tenure will also come to a close. A Trustee since 2010 and Vice Chair from 2013 to 2022, his involvement with the charity began soon after his wife Judy was diagnosed with a tumour in 2006.

The Cares Family appoints new CEO

The Cares Family has announced that Nicola Upton will be its new CEO from August 2023. Upton has two decades experience of charity sector leadership. For the last six years she has been CEO of Age UK Sutton. Having started her career as a community support worker, Upton has latterly been Deputy Director for Families at the National Deaf Children’s Society and Director of Major Partnerships at Stonewall. The appointment follows last year’s announcement that The Cares Family founder, Alex Smith, was stepping down after 12 years as CEO.

Full Fact Chief Executive to step down this year

Independent fact checking charity Full Fact will appoint a new Chief Executive this year. Will Moy, who has led the team of fact checkers and campaigners since 2010, will stand down later this year to join the Campbell Collaboration as CEO. Full Fact’s cross-party board of trustees will oversee recruitment, with support from Perrett Laver. The role is being openly advertised.