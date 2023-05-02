6 charities raising funds during National Walking Month
May is National Walking Month, run by Living Streets, and a number of charities are encouraging people to take up a walking challenge and to fundraise at the same time. Here’s a selection of the ways they’re doing this.
Walk Your AS Off 2023
Walk Your AS Off is an annual virtual step challenge to help people get active for health, raise awareness about axial SpA, and also fundraise. It’s organised by Walk As One. Each day between 1-31 May, it asks people to record the steps they take and upload them to their team page on the Walk Your AS Off website. There are no minimum or maximum steps, and any activity can count. The National Axial Spondyloarthritis Society (NASS) is encouraging people to take part, and to fundraise for the charity.
GAINmomentum 2023
GBS & CIDP Awareness Month runs from 1-31 May, and coincides with National Walking Month so Gain Charity is asking people to challenge themselves to get outside every day and raise awareness and funds to help other people affected by GBS and CIDP. It has lots of ideas for how to do this on its site.
Camphill MK Communities 5k
Camphill MK Communities is asking people to walk 5k for the charity this month. It’s also incentivising people to sign up via Give as you Live, where they will gain points they can either redeem for vouchers or donate.
Royal Marsden Banham Marsden March
The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity is running its Banham Marsden March on 14 May, challenging people to walk 15 miles, or to take its family friendly 5-mile route, for cancer patients. People can also take part at home, and choose their own route and distance.
Kier Foundation Moving through May
The Kier Foundation is raising money this month with Moving through May, which challenges people to achieve a individual total of 210km or team goal of 1,250km. They can do this by taking on a walking/running challenge or a walking/running/cycling challenge and uploading their distance as they go. It is aiming to raise £100,000 to be split between charities chosen by its businesses and the Kier Foundation.