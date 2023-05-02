6 charities raising funds during National Walking Month

May is National Walking Month, run by Living Streets, and a number of charities are encouraging people to take up a walking challenge and to fundraise at the same time. Here’s a selection of the ways they’re doing this.

📣Breaking News📣

Walk you AS Off has officially launched!

Remember to tag us in your pictures or email them to fu*********@na**.uk

If you haven't already, sign up today!👉 https://t.co/0slAu3Nonq#WYASO #WalkYourASOff #NationalWalkingMonth #WalkThisMay pic.twitter.com/1pyH3pGd3Q — NASS (@NASSexercise) May 1, 2023

Walk Your AS Off 2023

Walk Your AS Off is an annual virtual step challenge to help people get active for health, raise awareness about axial SpA, and also fundraise. It’s organised by Walk As One. Each day between 1-31 May, it asks people to record the steps they take and upload them to their team page on the Walk Your AS Off website. There are no minimum or maximum steps, and any activity can count. The National Axial Spondyloarthritis Society (NASS) is encouraging people to take part, and to fundraise for the charity.

GAINmomentum 2023

GBS & CIDP Awareness Month runs from 1-31 May, and coincides with National Walking Month so Gain Charity is asking people to challenge themselves to get outside every day and raise awareness and funds to help other people affected by GBS and CIDP. It has lots of ideas for how to do this on its site.

May is National Walking Month, why not walk 5K for Camphill MK?

If you sign up with @giveasyoulive you'll get x2 points that can be redeemed for vouchers or save & donate to a charity!https://t.co/UeEcmfXof6#CamphillMK #GiveAsYouLive #NationalWalkingMonth #Fundraising pic.twitter.com/rqSbsHoTbq — Camphill MK Communities (@CamphillMK) May 2, 2023

Camphill MK Communities 5k

Camphill MK Communities is asking people to walk 5k for the charity this month. It’s also incentivising people to sign up via Give as you Live, where they will gain points they can either redeem for vouchers or donate.

⏰ Time is almost up to register for the Banham Marsden March and walk together to transform the lives of cancer patients.

A big thank you to @LorraineKelly for encouraging everyone to get involved and join us on 14 May.

Book your place today >> https://t.co/xZCYLvdacB pic.twitter.com/b6HlSFZzuM — The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (@royalmarsden) April 30, 2023

Royal Marsden Banham Marsden March

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity is running its Banham Marsden March on 14 May, challenging people to walk 15 miles, or to take its family friendly 5-mile route, for cancer patients. People can also take part at home, and choose their own route and distance.

We are taking part in Moving Through May to support our Charity Partner, End Youth Homeless and other charities



MTM is a great opportunity to run, walk or cycle to help raise funds for our chosen charities.



Good luck to all!#KierFoundation #EndYouthHomelessness pic.twitter.com/Og1K2J7O8q — Kier Property (@KierProperty) April 24, 2023

Kier Foundation Moving through May

The Kier Foundation is raising money this month with Moving through May, which challenges people to achieve a individual total of 210km or team goal of 1,250km. They can do this by taking on a walking/running challenge or a walking/running/cycling challenge and uploading their distance as they go. It is aiming to raise £100,000 to be split between charities chosen by its businesses and the Kier Foundation.