Last chance to enter Tech4Good Awards, & other award news

A short round up of awards given, and open to entries for nonprofit organisations in the UK.

Last chance to enter 2023 Tech4Good Awards

Nominations for the Tech4Good Awards 2023 are still open, until 5 May.

Created by UK disability tech charity AbilityNet in 2011, the awards celebrate people and organisations using tech to make the digital world a better place.

The awards are free to enter, and this year’s categories are:

Accessible Education Award

Ageing Society Award

AI for Good Award

Community Impact Award

Inclusive Health Award

Independent Living Award

Sustainability Award

Digital Volunteer of the Year Award

Workplace Inclusion Award

Mark Walker from AbilityNet said:

“We are surrounded by stories about the harm that digital technology can do, but the Tech4Good Awards celebrate the amazing people and organisations who use tech to make the world a better place. Their hard work and creativity inspires us all to use tech to address the world’s biggest problems – from sustainability to disability inclusion and healthy lives for all. From game-changing startups to inspiring volunteers, some use existing tech in smart new ways, while others push the boundaries of innovation, such as using Artificial Intelligence to help solve some of society’s biggest challenges. By sharing their stories, we can inspire others to unleash the power of Tech4Good.”

Smee & Ford announces 2023 Legacy Giving Award winners

The 2023 Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Award winners have been announced, with 13 winners selected from 64 finalists.

They include: Douglas Macmillan Hospice, which won the Outstanding Legacy Fundraising Achievement award; Weldmar Hospicecare, which won Most Innovative Legacy Campaign, and Outstanding Achievement by a Legacy Fundraising Team; and Emma McCormack from V&A who received the Outstanding Individual in Legacy Fundraising award.

Winners were scored based on Smee & Ford’s judging criteria of Excellence, Innovation, and Impact.

Polly Avgherinos, Managing Director, Smee & Ford commented:

“The purpose of the Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards is to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the people and teams working hard to attract, steward and manage legacy gifts for UK charities. The unique work of legacy teams has not always been widely understood and appreciated, so we’re delighted that the winners have been recognised in an exceptional field of nominees, each showcasing successes, and achievements this last year.”

B. Braun Medical Ltd wins platinum Pennies from Heaven award

Sheffield-based healthcare firm B. Braun Medical Ltd has won a platinum award from Pennies from Heaven after raising over £45,000 for charity in the past year.

Jo Palmer, Payroll & Benefit Manager at B. Braun Medical Ltd

The company, which has supported Pennies from Heaven for over ten years, is one of only 10 UK businesses to achieve the platinum award, which goes to organisations with more than 40% of their staff signed up to the Pennies from Heaven fundraising scheme. This year, B. Braun has been fundraising for the British Red Cross and Endometriosis UK. The charities are chosen each year by B. Braun employees.

Pennies from Heaven is a micro giving scheme for employees and pensioners. Staff at companies participating in the scheme are encouraged to round up their monthly salary to the nearest pound, which is then distributed to over 250 charities around the UK via the Pennies from Heaven scheme.

Kate Frost, CEO at Pennies from Heaven said:

“The real winners of this are all the charities Pennies from Heaven supports, which all do wonderful work. It feels great to be part of something doing so much good.”

Jo Palmer, Payroll & Benefit Manager at B. Braun Medical Ltd said:

“We are delighted to receive the Platinum Award and continue our relationship with Pennies from Heaven. Over the years our employees have established a culture of giving back to help those in need within our communities as much as we can and it is a testament to our culture at B. Braun that we are one of the few UK organisations which have achieved 40% enrolment on the scheme. I would like to thank our employees who have signed up to the scheme in huge numbers – without them, we wouldn’t be celebrating this recognition.”

Annual Helpforce Champions Awards open for entries

The Helpforce Champions Awards celebrate the most impactful volunteering projects and initiatives in health and care across the UK, and shine a light on volunteers who give their time to support health and care staff, patients, families, and carers.

This year’s awards have introduced several new categories to reflect the range of volunteering activities and their impact on the health and care system, such as the Best Volunteer to Career Programme, with a goal to recognise the best practical support that enables volunteers to explore careers in health and care. Also included for the first time are the Impact Project of the Year and Volunteering Collaboration of the Year.

The full list of categories is:

Best Volunteer to Career programme

Volunteer of the Year

Staff Champion of the Year

Volunteer Lead of the Year

Celebrating Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in Volunteering (ED & I Award)

Volunteering Collaboration of the Year (Partnership)

Impact Project of the Year

Mark Lever, CEO of Helpforce, said:

“Through the Helpforce Champions Awards, we hope to shine a light on the most impactful volunteering projects and initiatives that have made a great difference to patients, staff, and volunteers.”