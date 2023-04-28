Big Give Green Match Fund raises £4.3mn for environmental causes

This year’s Big Give Green Match Fund raised £4.35 million. Running for a week and closing at midday yesterday, it saw 22,456 donations for 178 charities focused on environmental causes ranging from clean water, endangered species and conservation of green spaces and biodiversity in the UK.

The Green Match Fund campaign, now in its third year, ran from 20-27 April and had been looking to raise £4 million in total. The campaign exceeded this amount, with total matched funds comprising £2,168,150 including gift aid contributions. This is however less than last year’s total of £4.6mn, raised for over 250 causes.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Environmental Funders Network and Big Give and supports charities tackling pressing environmental and ecological issues facing the UK and the rest of the world.

Charities taking part included big appeals such as The Wildlife Trusts’ Restore Nature: 30 by 30 appeal (£243,346 raised), Rewilding Britain’s Innovation Fund (£217,370 raised), and smaller ones including Swansea Community Farm’s Generation Natur (£10,086) and Windmill Hill City Farm’s Creating a Sanctuary for People & Nature (£7,923).

Commenting, Alex Day, Managing Director of Big Give, said:

“This is a great result. We have exceeded the target amount we were looking to raise and have been delighted with the response from the public to the many excellent charities participating in the campaign. The funds raised will make a meaningful difference and Big Give’s match funding concept has once again shown its effectiveness and impact.”