A quick round of charity beers
With the promise of (slightly) warmer weather at the weekend bringing the potential of an al fresco drink, here are 8 breweries with beers supporting charities – including a low alcohol option.
Burnside Brewery
Burnside Brewery supports different causes throughout the year, and generally likes to support groups that have some connection to nature and/or an active lifestyle. They also donate raffle prizes to local charitable causes. On offer at the moment are Thirst Aid, from which 50p from every bottle goes to Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team, and Macbeth, a brewing collaboration between Burnside Brewery, Deeside Brewery and Strong Water Co to support the River Dee Trust.
Greene King Brewery
Greene King Brewery is supporting local grassroots clubs through its Greene King IPA. 10p from every pint of this in a participating pub, or 50p from a promo pack that will be available instore from May, will go directly towards funding local grassroots clubs through its #ProudToPitchIn initiative.
Birmingham Brewing Company
Birmingham Brewing Company is supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with its Sober Brummie beer. 5% from all sales will be donated to support its rapid response emergency service. It’s also suitable for vegans, gluten free, and low alcohol (0.5%).
Genius Brewing
Genius Brewing supports My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and has been doing so for the past five years. It gives 5p from every Gen!us beer, and also supports other MND fundraisers and events. This has included DoddieAid, golf days, the Doddie Ride, Great Doddie Cycle, the Lions Trek, and the Mad Giraffe Atlantic Row.
The Five Points Brewing Company
The Five Points Brewing Company debuted its International Women’s Day collaboration beer with Women for Refugee Women this month. The beer’s name – At Wits’ End – represents the fear and desperation asylum-seeking women endure when fleeing their homes, while the colour and profile of the beer signifies a hope for a positive future.
Spookton Brew Company
Spookton Brew Company donates 5p to charity for every pint or can they brew, and have supported charities including Magic Breakfast, Soul Kitchen Chester, The DEC Appeal, and Care4Calais.
Meantime Brewing Co
Record Store Day’s official 2023 beer is called Meantime Double Groove. It was available on Meantime Brewing Co’s e-shop and in select record stores across UK for Record Store Day, which took place on 22 April, and can still be found on the brewery’s site. A donation of 50p from each bottle sold (as well as from totes and t-shirts) goes to Record Store Day’s official charity partner, War Child.
Brewgooder
All of Brewgooder’s beers help good causes. This new one is available in Co-op stores, and has been created in partnership with the Brewgooder Foundation and climate impact organisation Justdiggit. Every 4-pack sold will be supporting the regreening of 20 square metres of land across Africa. The project work by Justdiggit will also include the restoration of trees and retainment of water sources, helping to protect rural communities that are most at risk to the effects of climate change.