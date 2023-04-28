A quick round of charity beers

With the promise of (slightly) warmer weather at the weekend bringing the potential of an al fresco drink, here are 8 breweries with beers supporting charities – including a low alcohol option.

Burnside Brewery

Burnside Brewery supports different causes throughout the year, and generally likes to support groups that have some connection to nature and/or an active lifestyle. They also donate raffle prizes to local charitable causes. On offer at the moment are Thirst Aid, from which 50p from every bottle goes to Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team, and Macbeth, a brewing collaboration between Burnside Brewery, Deeside Brewery and Strong Water Co to support the River Dee Trust.

A drink with a purpose! It’s your round @robbiesavage8 🍻



10p from every pint of #GreeneKingIPA in a participating pub, or 50p from a promo pack available instore from May, will go directly towards funding local grassroots clubs like @thaiboxingcc through #ProudToPitchIn pic.twitter.com/YyjcGKQAmO Advertisement — Greene King Brewery (@GreeneKingIPA) April 24, 2023

Greene King Brewery

Greene King Brewery is supporting local grassroots clubs through its Greene King IPA. 10p from every pint of this in a participating pub, or 50p from a promo pack that will be available instore from May, will go directly towards funding local grassroots clubs through its #ProudToPitchIn initiative.

👉Looking for a tasty low-alcoholic option for the next #BankHoliday?



🍻Sober Brummie by is a delicious 0.5% beer created by @brumbrewery.



🚁The best part is that each sale of Sober Brummie means a donation to our #lifesaving cause.



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/FvUsKpcLQt pic.twitter.com/3nzzFIO6Yy — Midlands Air Ambulance Charity 🚁 (@MAA_Charity) April 12, 2023

Birmingham Brewing Company

Birmingham Brewing Company is supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with its Sober Brummie beer. 5% from all sales will be donated to support its rapid response emergency service. It’s also suitable for vegans, gluten free, and low alcohol (0.5%).

It's been a fantastic 5 years supporting @MNDoddie5. Here's to the next 5! #tacklingMND https://t.co/2HHHS6wms4 — Genius Brewing (@GeniusBrewing) April 25, 2023

Genius Brewing

Genius Brewing supports My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and has been doing so for the past five years. It gives 5p from every Gen!us beer, and also supports other MND fundraisers and events. This has included DoddieAid, golf days, the Doddie Ride, Great Doddie Cycle, the Lions Trek, and the Mad Giraffe Atlantic Row.

Join us tonight at the taproom for the launch of At Wits' End!🍻 https://t.co/akEWBGLFua — The Five Points (@FivePointsBrew) April 20, 2023

The Five Points Brewing Company

The Five Points Brewing Company debuted its International Women’s Day collaboration beer with Women for Refugee Women this month. The beer’s name – At Wits’ End – represents the fear and desperation asylum-seeking women endure when fleeing their homes, while the colour and profile of the beer signifies a hope for a positive future.

Introducing @spooktonbrewco, one of the finalists of Brew//Accelerator, making craft beer for a cause.



Spookton donate 5p to charity for every pint or can they brew, and have supported charities like Magic Breakfast, Soul Kitchen Chester, The DEC Appeal, and Care4Calais. pic.twitter.com/uzX2SF18mC — BrewLDN (@BrewLdn) April 18, 2023

Spookton Brew Company

Spookton Brew Company donates 5p to charity for every pint or can they brew, and have supported charities including Magic Breakfast, Soul Kitchen Chester, The DEC Appeal, and Care4Calais.

We are delighted to announce we'll be stocking this year’s official beer of RSD: Meantime Double Groove!



With 50p per bottle going to RSDUK’s official charity partner War Child.



Available in the shop NOW!@recordstoreday @warchilduk #rsd23 #pieandvinyl pic.twitter.com/5llCooFxgv — PieandVinyl (@PieVinyl) April 19, 2023

Meantime Brewing Co

Record Store Day’s official 2023 beer is called Meantime Double Groove. It was available on Meantime Brewing Co’s e-shop and in select record stores across UK for Record Store Day, which took place on 22 April, and can still be found on the brewery’s site. A donation of 50p from each bottle sold (as well as from totes and t-shirts) goes to Record Store Day’s official charity partner, War Child.

Cooling down & regreening the planet, one beer at a time!



Check out out new IPA made in collaboration with Passenger Clothing and @justdiggit pic.twitter.com/O7FgyiuGna — Brewgooder (@brewgoodr) April 18, 2023

Brewgooder

All of Brewgooder’s beers help good causes. This new one is available in Co-op stores, and has been created in partnership with the Brewgooder Foundation and climate impact organisation Justdiggit. Every 4-pack sold will be supporting the regreening of 20 square metres of land across Africa. The project work by Justdiggit will also include the restoration of trees and retainment of water sources, helping to protect rural communities that are most at risk to the effects of climate change.