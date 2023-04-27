Screwfix partners with BHF to put defibrillators in store, & more partnership news

A round of corporate partnership, and corporate fundraising news, including partnerships between Screwfix and BHF, and Silverstone Festival and Kidney Research.

We're pleased to announce that we're working with @Kidney_Research as our Official Charity Partner! Kidneys are as vital to our bodies as engines are to the functioning of cars, and we'll be working closely to bring these synergies to life!💜



— Silverstone Festival (@silverstonefest) April 21, 2023

Kidney Research UK chosen as Silverstone Festival’s official charity partner

Kidney Research UK has been selected as the Official Charity Partner for the 2023 Silverstone Festival. The Festival, taking place at the home of British motorsport over the summer bank holiday weekend from August 25-27, is set to be attended by more 100,000 people and the partnership will help raise awareness of the importance of kidneys and kidney health. Visitors to the Festival will discover information about kidney disease, signs to look out for and how to care for their kidneys. In addition to supporting important fundraising activity, the Festival will highlight the work Kidney Research UK does to support those living with kidney disease.

We've added @MadeByDyslexia as a charity for members to support with #VirginPoints♥️



Donate just 1,000 points to support and empower #DyslexicThinking worldwide: — Virgin Red (@VirginRed) April 25, 2023

Virgin Red adds Made By Dyslexia for members to donate to with Virgin Points

Virgin Red members in the UK can now donate to Made By Dyslexia in Virgin Points. Made By Dyslexia is the latest charity added to the growing list of 15 charities available for members to support. Virgin Group has collaborated with Made by Dyslexia since the charity was founded six years ago, supporting its mission to Redefine Dyslexia. Now, from just 1,000 Virgin Points, members can help fund Made By Dyslexia’s world-changing work, so they can keep working to train teachers and help workplaces to spot, support and empower every dyslexic mind. The donations will go towards the charity being able to drive understanding of dyslexia across the globe and continue to work with schools, workplaces and governments.

Make-a-Wish UK becomes CitySprint’s key charity partner for 2023

CitySprint has named Make-a-Wish UK as its key charity partner for 2023. The announcement was made at CitySprint’s Operations and Sales conferences earlier this month, which included an auction and raffle to kick-start the fundraising – with a total of £6,300 raised by colleagues on the night. Prizes included a gold family ticket to a ‘The Hundred’ cricket match, four hospitality tickets to a Tottenham Hotspur game next season and a kit of Saracans rugby gear, including a shirt signed by Alex Goode. Meanwhile, the raffle prizes included an additional day’s annual leave, a pair of Gucci glasses, a cycling jersey and a food tasting experience. Over the rest of the year, CitySprint colleagues across the UK will be supporting Make-A-Wish UK through local and national fundraising initiatives, getting involved with making wishes come true and raising awareness of the charity amongst the business and its clients.

Screwfix partners with BHF to rollout instore defibrillators

Screwfix has partnered with the British Heart Foundation to roll out defibrillators in all of its stores across the UK and Ireland (over 870), becoming the first trade retailer to roll-out defibrillators on this scale. Screwfix is registering its network of defibrillators onto The Circuit: The National Defibrillator Network, which was developed by the British Heart Foundation in partnership with Resuscitation Council UK, St John Ambulance, and the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives. The Circuit’s aim is to map all public access defibrillators, so that when someone has a cardiac arrest, 999 call handlers can direct bystanders to the nearest registered defibrillator while they wait for the ambulance to arrive. Screwfix will also begin the roll out the BHF’s first-of-its-kind CPR training tool RevivR to its colleagues. RevivR teaches the user CPR and defibrillation skills in 15 minutes.

Staycations provider Verdant Leisure is teaming up with Brain Tumour Research to raise £50k over the next year 💛

Team Verdant began by taking part in the charity's annual event Wear A Hat Day 🎩



— Brain Tumour Research (@braintumourrsch) April 20, 2023

Verdant Leisure launches partnership with Brain Tumour Research

Staycations provider Verdant Leisure has launched a charity partnership with Brain Tumour Research to raise £50,000 over the next 12 months. Its efforts could be enough to sponsor the equivalent of 18 days of research at one of the charity’s Centres of Excellence. Team Verdant began its year of fundraising by taking part in the charity’s flagship fundraiser, Wear A Hat Day. Colleagues from its 13 holiday parks across Scotland, northern England and north Devon took part, encouraging holidaymakers and owners to get involved at its locations in Perthshire, Dumfriesshire, Ayrshire, County Durham, Northumberland, Berwickshire, East Lothian, and North Devon.

End Youth Homelessness rebrands to EveryYouth with help of Urban Outfitters

After 9 years, End Youth Homelessness has changed its name and look to help tackle a growing issue, and is now called EveryYouth. It hopes to change perceptions of homeless young people by moving away from stigmatising images and instead showcasing their potential. As part of the rebrand, EveryYouth’s leading partner Urban Outfitters EU enlisted its creative team to deliver this campaign utilising facilities and team onsite at the London Brick Lane HQ. The campaign captured members of EveryYouth who have had continued support from the charity, and who have been able to progress in their lives due to the ongoing relationship with the charity.