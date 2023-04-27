Samaritans becomes 2024 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year

“The TCS London Marathon is almost a metaphor for life, a journey of highs, with important milestones along the way, but also moments of struggle when a bit of help is needed. So, after 70 years of supporting people as they face their own challenges, Samaritans is delighted to be chosen as the 2024 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year, for the world’s most iconic marathon.

“Samaritans services are always busy, and we also need support to help fund our life-saving work. Every step taken and pound raised will help us be there for more people, from all backgrounds and walks of life, who are struggling to cope. With you by our side, we can recruit and train volunteers from a diverse range of communities across the UK and Ireland meaning, we can reach more people, answer more calls for help and, ultimately, save lives.

“So I’m urging everyone to get behind #TeamSamaritans at the 2024 TCS London Marathon and together we can really believe in tomorrow.”