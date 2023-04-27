Samaritans becomes 2024 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year
After the news was accidentally leaked earlier this week, it’s now official – Samaritans will be the TCS London Marathon’s 2024 Charity of the Year.
The charity is asking people to ‘Believe in Tomorrow’ and join or support TeamSamaritans for next year’s event, which will take place on Sunday 21 April.
Samaritans CEO Julie Bentley said:
“The TCS London Marathon is almost a metaphor for life, a journey of highs, with important milestones along the way, but also moments of struggle when a bit of help is needed. So, after 70 years of supporting people as they face their own challenges, Samaritans is delighted to be chosen as the 2024 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year, for the world’s most iconic marathon.
“Samaritans services are always busy, and we also need support to help fund our life-saving work. Every step taken and pound raised will help us be there for more people, from all backgrounds and walks of life, who are struggling to cope. With you by our side, we can recruit and train volunteers from a diverse range of communities across the UK and Ireland meaning, we can reach more people, answer more calls for help and, ultimately, save lives.
“So I’m urging everyone to get behind #TeamSamaritans at the 2024 TCS London Marathon and together we can really believe in tomorrow.”
The charity is hoping participants in the 2024 TCS London Marathon will help raise £1.7 million for its 24/7 helpline, so more volunteers can support people. Last year, 23,000 people volunteered for Samaritans, spending almost one million hours answering calls for help by phone, email, online chat and letters. Hundreds of Samaritans volunteers from over 200 branches will be cheering participants on in London on Marathon Day, and out in their local communities turning town centres Samaritans green, and supporting people who are running, walking or jogging in the Virtual 2024 TCS London Marathon.
Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon said:
“We’re delighted to welcome Samaritans as our official Charity of the Year for the 2024 TCS London Marathon. The work Samaritans does to support the most vulnerable and lonely in our society is essential. We wish Team Samaritans all the very best in their efforts to raise crucial funds to help reach those who need their support the most and to save many more lives.”