New CEOs for Sported, Nightline Association, & Woodgreen Pets Charity

Sported, Nightline Association, and Woodgreen Pets Charity have all announced new CEOs this month. More on these as well as appointments at Big Society Capital, and London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

Sarah Kaye appointed Sported CEO

Sarah Kaye has been appointed as the new CEO of Sported, a leading charity supporting grassroots sport and physical activity throughout the UK, following a recent recruitment process. With a proven track record across a variety of sectors, Kaye recently had a successful four years as CEO of Pet Food UK. She was previously UK Sales Director at McCormick, a leading supplier in the food industry, and prior to that spent a few years in the video games industry with spells at Activision Blizzard and Tesco. Kaye, who lives in Northamptonshire, replaces Nicola Walker, who is stepping down after four years as CEO.

Woodgreen Pets Charity appoints Rohan Putter as CEO

Rohan Putter is the new CEO at Woodgreen Pets Charity. Putter has spent the last three years as Woodgreen’s Director of Income & Innovation, during which time the charity’s annual fundraising total has grown by almost 50% to a record-breaking prediction of £18 million for this financial year. He has played an instrumental role in a number of transformative projects at Woodgreen. These have included managing the negotiations and production of The Dog House – the BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 show filmed at the charity’s centre in Cambridgeshire. Prior to Woodgreen, Putter spent two years as the Director of Fundraising & Marketing at Blood Cancer UK, almost three years as the Deputy Director of Fundraising at Barnardo’s, and four years as the Head of Fundraising Business Strategy at Marie Curie.

Big Society Capital appoints James Chew as new Non-Executive Director

The Board of Big Society Capital has welcomed HSBC’s Group Head of Regulatory Strategy, James Chew as its new bank appointed Non-Executive Director. Subject to regulatory approval, Chew will take over from Stuart Foster, Managing Director of Financial Institutions at RBS International, who has been a board member at the social impact investor since taking up the role in June 2017. Chew has held several senior roles at HSBC since 1993, including Deputy Head of Strategy and Group Head of Acquisitions and Disposals. In his current role, he considers key regulatory and public policy developments that will affect the HSBC Group across the world. He also helped create the Business Growth Fund, a £2.5bn growth capital company bringing together five UK banks to provide long-term equity investment to small and medium-sized businesses.

Nightline Association appoints Katie Endacott as first CEO

Katie Endacott has joined Nightline Association as their first CEO, having worked in the charity sector for 15 years. Prior to joining Nightline, Endacott was Head of Operations and Fundraising at Frank Water. Endacott has also served as Chair of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising South West, and continues to be a member of, and mentor for, the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. Michael Sanders also joined Nightline Association as the new Chair of Trustees in January.

London’s Air Ambulance Charity announces Anna Bennett as Director of Finance, IT & Facilities

London’s Air Ambulance Charity has announced the appointment of Anna Bennett as its new Director of Finance, IT and Facilities. A Chartered Accountant (FCA) with over 20 years of experience, Bennett holds the ICAEW Diploma in Charity Accounting. She has extensive sector experience, having worked for several national charities, including as Finance Director for Hospice UK and as Director of Finance and Operations for BBC Children in Need. In the private sphere, Bennett joined Haysmacintyre’s not-for-profit audit team in 2013 and was promoted to be a Partner with the firm, advising a wide range of charity clients. In 2019 she moved into an internal role on the firm’s Management Board, leading all operational teams. Outside of her professional life, she has been a trustee and audit committee member for a number of charities including NCVO and The Money Advice Trust, as well as finding time to enjoy live music, rugby, camping trips and Lego.