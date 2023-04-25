More than £52mn raised in London Marathon so far via JustGiving & Enthuse GOSH Charity – 2023’s official charity of the year

More than £35 million had been raised on JustGiving by London Marathon participants on the evening of the event, with another £17.4mn raised via Enthuse, the official fundraising platform.

Top fundraisers on Enthuse so far, include Jeremy Joseph and the G-A-Y Foundation in first place, who has now raised £109k, which is being shared among 13 charities including the event’s Charity of the Year, GOSH Charity; Emma Bishop, who has raised over £90k for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity; and Bab’s Army, who have raised over £64k for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

On JustGiving, people had donated to London Marathon participants more than 850,000 times by the evening of 23 April, benefitting 1700 charities, with the average page on JustGiving raising £2,029. This is 19% higher than last year.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director, London Marathon Events said:

“The 2023 TCS London Marathon was an amazing day. We had a record number of finishers – more than 48,600 – which was more than 5,000 up on our previous record number dating back to 2019.”

“We believe that this year’s fundraising total will top £60 million which would be an incredible number in these challenging times. We salute every single person who fundraised on Sunday and thank our charity partners and Enthuse for helping us all to run together and fundraise together.”

JustGiving’s donations analysis

The charities on JustGiving that have received the most donations to date relate to cancer, mental health, and Alzheimer’s and dementia. Meanwhile, charities seeing the biggest increase in donations when compared to last year’s London Marathon are those supporting eating disorders (64%), homelessness (54%) and Motor Neurone Disease (34%).

Fundraisers from London, the South East and East of England have so far raised the most for charities, followed by those in the South West, North West and East Midlands.

Fundraisers on JustGiving who have raised the most for their chosen charities, to date are:

Top 5 male fundraisers on JustGiving:

Top 5 female fundraisers on JustGiving:

Caroline Frith from East London raised more than £22k for Maggie’s Centres Hannah Mollet, 49 from Wales has raised more than £19k for Alzheimer’s Research UK Annabelle Eyre from Berkshire raised more than £18k for Breast Cancer Now Rebecca McGillycuddy from Hertfordshire raised over £17k for the Lighthouse Club Tanya Whitaker from Dorset has raised more than £15k for Mind in memory of her son

Fundraising teams & celebrities

Meanwhile, the fundraising teams on JustGiving which have raised the most for their chosen charities so far are:

ALDI’s Caterpillars for Cancer team who have raised more than £52k for the Teenage Cancer Trust dressed as Cuthbert the Caterpillar Run For Ruby – in memory of 15-year-old Ruby her mum, sister and friends have raised more than £23k for Chickenshed Team NFU, the National Farmers’ Union raised more than £20k for Farm Africa to support smallholder farms in Eastern Africa Run For Their Lives team raised more than £20k for Great Ormond Street Hospital Team MacLean also known as Jane and Mairi have raised more than £20k for Bowel Cancer UK, in memory of their late brother

A number of celebrities also rose to the challenge, running the route for good causes. These included:

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving said:

“I’m in awe of all of our incredible fundraisers who took part in the London Marathon this weekend. The commitment and strength they’ve shown to support the causes closest to them is remarkable and collectively, they’ve raised an astonishing amount of money.”

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, CEO & Founder of Enthuse, said:

“The amount raised so far through the 2023 TCS London Marathon is tremendous and great news for charities. We’re delighted to have played our part with the funds raised on our official platform for the event nearly doubling since the October event. That level of growth is great for the event as a whole in the second year of our partnership with London Marathon Events. We were also really pleased to see such a high average from people who kept their pages updated – £2,248. And our charity first model gives good causes the opportunity to build much stronger ongoing relationships with fundraisers and donors.”