Cancer Research UK launches its first actionable audio ad

Cancer Research UK is giving people an opportunity to sign up to one of its Race for Life events with an actionable audio ad – the charity’s first.

The ad has been created by voice assistant adtech firm Say It Now. Those who hear it on smart speaker streaming services have to say “Alexa, Open Race for Life” and will be given the opportunity to sign up to their local event by receiving a link to their phone. There is also currently a 30% off entry sale which ends on 30 April.

Actionable audio ads have three parts: a 30-40 second radio ad voiced by a smart speaker, a smart speaker call to action, and voice interaction enabling consumers to research products, have more information or offers sent to their phone, or conduct a purchase.

Cancer Research UK‘s Race for Life events include 3k, 5k and 10k routes as well as the Pretty Muddy obstacle events, with all funds raised going towards the charity’s work.

Lucy Salazar, Senior Events Marketing Manager, Cancer Research UK, said:

By joining forces with Say It Now, we can have a two-way conversation with new and existing followers and encourage them to sign up by following the send-to-phone link. The brand experience and clear call to action will increase sign-ups and, ultimately, boost all important donations for Cancer Research UK.”

