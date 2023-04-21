UNICEF UK announces its first official video game partnership

UNICEF UK has announced its first official video game partnership, with Outright Games.

Outright Games has committed to raising at least £200,000 a year through the sale of digital video game bundles featuring popular names in kids’ entertainment.

The money raised will support UNICEF’s Resources for Results Fund, which raises money that can be used flexibly for children wherever and whenever it’s needed.

The first video game bundle has a release date of 28 April and will be available until 12 May at £19.99. The ‘Hasbro Kids Bundle’ will see 100% of profits go to UNICEF and features hit video games ‘TRANSFORMERS BATTLEGROUNDS’, ‘My Friend Peppa Pig’ and ‘PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night’.

Three more charity video game bundles are planned to be released throughout the year, and other activities will also take place, as well as fundraising by Outright Games internal global teams and charity livestreams from its ambassadors.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohini Raichura-Brown, Deputy Executive Director of Partnerships & Philanthropy at the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), said:

“Children around the world face vast challenges – from conflict to climate shocks, as well as missing out on their right to quality education. I am proud of this partnership with Outright Games that brings their employees and dedicated customer base together to help UNICEF continue to make a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable children.”

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games, added:

“We are incredibly proud to support UNICEF UK as their first official partner from the video games industry. Our aim is to take our best in class stable of licensed IP’s and the passion of our global team to help improve the lives of all children across the world. We are excited to bring our community together to make a difference to those children who need help the most.”