Agency seeks charity for pro bono film work; & other partnership news

A bumper round up of corporate partnerships supporting good causes big and small around the country.

Video and visuals agency seeks charity for pro bono film work

Faltrego, a women-led video and visuals agency for charities and purpose-led brands, is launching its Earth Year CSR project for 2023-24. The initiative offers a registered UK charity £15,000 worth of pro bono strategy, creative and production for a campaign film. Campaign films must be directly related to climate, environment or sustainability and should be due to launch on or before 22 April 2024. The pro bono project is now live. Interested charities should apply before Friday 2 June.

Tony’s Chocolonely & Glastonbury Festival support Oxfam

Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Glastonbury to release limited-edition bars that will raise money for Oxfam. The partnership sees the launch of new limited-edition Glastonbury X Tony’s Chocolonely bars in its best-selling milk caramel sea salt flavour. The bars will be on sale exclusively at Oxfam stores and the Oxfam Online Shop from 17 April, while stocks last. All profits from bars sold will fund Oxfam’s work. Five of the limited-edition bars will contain a pair of Choco Coupons that can be redeemed for Glastonbury festival tickets.

Lloyds Banking Group & Crisis partner on housing project

Lloyds Banking Group and Crisis have joined forces in a new two-year partnership to help tackle the shortage of good quality, affordable homes in the UK. Together, Lloyds Banking Group and Crisis are calling for one million new genuinely affordable homes to be built and made available to those on the lowest incomes, with a focus on supporting people at risk of, and experiencing homelessness. It is part of a Lloyds Banking Group UK-wide response to homelessness which will include a partnership with Simon Community NI to support its Tenancy Sustainment project aimed at helping tenants overcome financial barriers to access private rentals. The partnership will empower Crisis to launch a response to the shortage of affordable homes, with a new not-for-profit lettings agency, in partnership with Homes for Good, Scotland’s first social enterprise lettings agency.

Deliveroo expands partnership with The Trussell Trust

Deliveroo is expanding its partnership with The Trussell Trust to help provide two million meals across its food bank network in the UK, plus associated mental health and financial support services. The food delivery company will also support the Trussell Trust through its employee volunteering initiative called ‘The Big Deliver’, which has seen over 500 Deliveroo employees volunteer with the company’s charity partners across several markets over the past year. Customers in the UK will be able to continue showing their support through a round-up donation function in the Deliveroo app as they complete their food orders.

Tutor Doctor sponsors Young Epilepsy fundraising group ahead of Three Peaks Challenge

The Peaky Climbers have begun their training for the Three Peaks in 24 hours Challenge in support of Young Epilepsy. Backing the group as its corporate sponsor is Tutor Doctor. Started by Jozef Michalska, The Peaky Climbers is a family led fundraising group set up for their eight-year-old daughter Konni, who recently underwent brain surgery as a preventative measure having previously suffered from up to 50 seizures a day, Konni is now over 12 weeks seizure free and after raising over £5,500 for Young Epilepsy alone after braving the big shave and donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, Tutor Doctor has committed to supporting The Peaky Climbers as the group gives back to the charity.

Superdrug & P&G partner in support of Sported

Superdrug is encouraging shoppers to visit local stores and purchase specially selected P&G products, as part of its newly-launched Rising Stars campaign with Sported. The campaign, which is now live in stores of the health and beauty retailer across the UK and Ireland, supports grassroots sports organisations. Working with P&G, the campaign will raise funds for Sported. As part of the campaign, a series of grants will be awarded to groups across the UK, helping to fund equipment, venue hire, transport and more. The campaign will also seek to champion the nation’s community Rising Stars, through which five young people will be selected to come together to create a network of community Rising Stars to champion the benefits of sport and physical activity within their local area.

Insurance United Against Dementia announces over £8mn raised for Alzheimer’s Society

Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD), led by leaders from across the insurance industry, announced that it has now raised over £8million towards Alzheimer’s Society’s work. Established in 2017 in partnership with the charity, IUAD has mobilised the insurance industry, with money raised going towards dementia research and support services to help improve the lives of the 900,000 people with a dementia diagnosis in the UK today. Over the last 12 months IUAD has achieved one of its most successful years of fundraising to date. This is largely due to significant support from firms across markets, individual contributions, and the collective effort of the industry through events, including the Insurance Day of Giving (IDOG).

Dare partners with BEDS to reforest mangroves in Bangladesh

Clean tech energy company Dare has partnered with the Bangladesh Environment and Development Society (BEDS), to reforest mangroves in Bangladesh, home to the world’s largest mangrove forest. Dare’s founder, Ayman Rahman, is also of Bangladeshi heritage, so the project has a particularly strong resonance for him. Together with BEDS, Dare will plant 5,000 new mangrove trees to rebuild and reforest the areas of coastline most at risk. Central to Dare’s partnership with BEDS is upskilling local communities to enable a community led approach by providing training and education to help local communities assess their vulnerability and develop appropriate preparedness measures whilst also equipping them with the resources to grow their own mangrove nurseries.

North East brand Wave partners with The Wave Project

North East sustainable brand, Wave, has partnered with a local surfing charity, The Wave Project, donating 10% of phone case sales to help support the children’s charity. Customers can order the turtle phone case now, which is available across a range of devices, with a variety of colour options to choose from. All of the phone cases are plastic free and are made from biodegradable materials.

JD Wetherspoon darts tournament raises over £140,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer

Staff from the Picture Playhouse in Bexhill-on-Sea won first place at the final of JD Wetherspoon’s annual fundraising darts tournament for its charity partner Young Lives vs Cancer. Over 300 teams from pubs across the UK helped to raise over £140,000 for young people facing cancer by competing in the company’s annual darts tournament from January to March 2023. The money raised will be added to the £21mn JD Wetherspoon has raised for Young Lives vs Cancer since launching their partnership in 2002. The tournament was set up in 2012, and this year’s tournament raised £141,776.40. The money will be added to JD Wetherspoon’s total raised so far of over £21mn.

Crest Nicholson partners with Young Lives vs Cancer

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has partnered with Young Lives vs Cancer. From April, staff at Crest Nicholson will work together to fundraise for the charity for two years. This will include fundraising through challenges and staff events, and supporting Young Lives vs Cancer’s flagship campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Rubix VT chooses The Starr Trust as 2023 charity partner

The team at Rubix VT based in Brighton have voted to support The Starr Trust as their charity partner for 2023 in their bid to provide support to young people and families within Sussex. The Starr Trust provides support and guidance to young people by removing roadblocks to help them succeed and achieve their goals at a time when they need it. The team at Rubix VT, led by CEO and Founder Nick Poyner will be participating in a number of events throughout the year, including the Bristol to Brighton bike ride on Thursday 8 June and the Winter Extravaganza Ball on Saturday 18 November.