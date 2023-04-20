Green Match Fund returns, plus other funding news & opportunities

Scroll down to see details of some of the open funding opportunities available to charities and other nonprofits around the country.

Green Match Fund returns

The Green Match Fund is back for a third year, running from 20 April for seven days, to support charities tackling pressing environmental and ecological issues facing the UK and the rest of the world.

This year it has some 178 participating charities, over £2.1mn available in match funds, and aims to raise £4mn for the charities involved.

Charities taking part in this year’s green match fund range from Pipal Tree to Trees for Cities and have a number of high-profile celebrity supporters including:

Pipal Tree (Dame Joanna Lumley)

Bees for Development Trust (Monty Don and Kate Humble)

Global Feedback (Jamie Oliver and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall)

Gwent Wildlife Trust (Michael Sheen)

Heal Rewilding (Olivia Colman and Cel Spellman)

Project Seagrass (Coldplay)

RSPB (Sir David Attenborough and Deborah Meaden)

Space For Giants (Lily James, Rita Ora and Anna Friel)

The Earth Community Trust (Paul McCartney)

Trees For Cities (Jon Snow and Michael Palin)

WWF-UK (Ellie Goulding)

To date, the Green Match Fund has already raised £4.6 million for over 250 charities. The campaign is a collaboration between the Environmental Funders Network and Big Give.

Applications closed on 17 February. More information on Big Give’s match funding campaigns and how to get involved here.

The DPO Centre announces latest beneficiaries of Charity and Community Fund

Data protection experts The DPO Centre, have announced the next four charities and not for profit (NFP) organisations to be awarded privacy and data protection services in 2023 – and more support is available.

These four charities and NFPs will have access to The DPO Centre’s team of data protection professionals, who provide straightforward, practical advice, backed by the experience gained from working with hundreds of charitable and commercial organisations around the globe.

They are: Red Balloon Educational Trust; Restorative Justice for all; MQ Mental Health Research; and Cardinal Hume Centre.

The successful applicants will receive support across the following areas:

Compliance reviews and gap analysis reports

Policy drafting and reviews

Conducting Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs)

Creating and reviewing data sharing and data processing agreements

The DPO Centre Charity and Community Fund is a £100,000 fund, providing charities and not-for-profits (NFPs) with access to the DPO Centre’s data protection consultancy services at a rate reduced by 80%. Eligible organisations can apply for up to £10,000 of funding each towards consultancy services. There are three application periods a year, and the next one ends on 18 July.

The DPO doesn’t fund political charities but all others can apply as long as they’re based in the UK; have a management committee in place of at least 3 unrelated people; have a bank account in the charity/NFP name; and are willing to carry out a case study once the consultancy work has been completed.

More information here.

Grants available for charities in North West of England

The Skelton Charity is offering grants to charities in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, including the unitary authorities of Blackpool, Blackburn, Warrington and Halton.

It has £100,000 available, which it is distributing in grants of up to £3,000, favouring applications for:

Equipment – from organisations supporting the elderly, people with disabilities, and from youth groups

Small specific capital projects of proven viability from community groups

The fund opened on Monday 20 March and will close by 5pm on Friday 12 May. Grants are decided by the charity’s Trustees at an annual meeting held each summer.

More information here.

Grants of up to £3,000 available from Skipton Charitable Foundation

The next deadline for applying to the Skipton Charitable Foundation is coming up.

The foundation supports registered charities based in the UK where there is clear benefit to recipients. Grants are available to enable specific tangible items or activities to be purchased.

It will consider charities that:

Benefit children under 16 through their education and /or welfare.

Provide youth schemes and projects supporting those in their late teens / early 20s in socially deprived areas with literacy, numeracy and employment.

Support the elderly by reducing isolation, helping reduce the effects of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The types of items and activities it supports include sensory toys and equipment for children with special needs, and social interaction activities for the vulnerable and/or isolated.

The trustees meet at the beginning of March, June, September and December. Application deadline dates are the 1st of the month prior to each meeting.

More information here.

Screwfix Foundation offers grants for projects helping people in need

The Screwfix Foundation supports projects that improve, fix and repair buildings, homes and facilities specifically used by people in need throughout the UK.

Grants in the region of £5,000 are available for charities and not-for-profit organisations, with the priority being projects creating a longer-term difference and where the grant will make an impact and fund the total, or at least the majority of the cost.

These could include:

Improved energy efficient lighting & heating

Installation of a new kitchen or bathroom

Installation of a sensory room

General painting & decorating

Improving safety and security of a building

Applications are shortlisted and presented to the Trustees for approval, with trustee meetings held on a quarterly basis. Applications received before 10 May will be considered at the June meeting.

More information here.