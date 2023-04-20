‘Charity hub’ workspace to open in central London

Melanie May

Melanie May | 20 April 2023 | News

Membership space, Fivefields

A co-working space specifically for charities and social impact organisations is to open in London’s Victoria, initiated by the Duke of Westminster, and created by Grosvenor.

Charities are invited to apply to use the space, which is called Fivefields and will be managed by x+why. It is expected to be operational in Autumn 2023, with two thirds of the building earmarked for charities and the other third likely to be occupied by funders, consultants and social enterprises.

For charities interested in using the space, there are three levels of membership:

Charities that support children and young people to improve their life outcomes may be eligible for grant funding from the Westminster Foundation of up to 50% of the undisclosed monthly membership fee. This is to help charities that align with the Westminster Foundation’s strategy and that otherwise would not be able to afford a central London location, enabling them to be housed and supported in a community that will help amplify their work. 

Other nonprofit organisations and social enterprises may still be eligible for membership but must gain approval from the Westminster Foundation, and will not have access to grant funding.

Reception
Terrace

Memberships include everything other than additional meeting rooms and refreshments, which members can choose to add.

The Duke of Westminster said:

“So many incredible charities and social impact organisations are working flat out to support vulnerable children and young people. We want to support them by creating an inspiring workspace that will encourage collaboration and help generate new ways to tackle important issues together. I’m delighted we can combine Grosvenor’s property resources and expertise, the Westminster Foundation’s charitable relationships and x+why’s leadership in flexible workspace to create this new venue. I’m excited about its potential and can’t wait to see the Fivefields community and culture develop.”

Fivefields is housed in the c30,000 sq ft 8-10 Grade II listed Grosvenor Gardens and is being designed with accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability front of mind. The building includes features such as re-used steel, responsibly sourced timber, upcycled furniture and recycled aluminium.

