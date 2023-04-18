Strictly Banbury raises £15,000 for good causes, & more fundraising event news

With the 2023 TCS London Marathon taking place this weekend, here’s news of how some other fundraising events are supporting charities around the UK, including the recent Strictly Banbury.

It’s back! This weekend, 10,000 children will take on the TCS Mini London Marathon in what will be an even bigger and better second year for the event 🤩#LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether #MiniLondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/dnqzWwY6Qm Advertisement — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 17, 2023

TCS Mini London Marathon

The TCS Mini London Marathon is back for a second year on Saturday 22 April – the day before the big event. TCS will again donate £10 per Mini London Marathon finisher to their schools for PE and IT equipment, and thousands of children are registered to take part. The event is open to from children and young people from school years Reception to Year 12, who can run, walk, or wheel across the finish line at The Mall in London, where they will receive a medal. For Reception to Year 7, the distance is 1 mile, and for Year 5-Year 12, there is a 2.6km course. TCS offered similar donations for the first ever mass participation event in October 2022. Schools can register up to 50 children in each distance and registration for the 2024 event will open in January next year. There is also a version of the TCS Mini London Marathon taking place in schools.

Nine-year-old Tayden Matthews who is taking part for the fifth time

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice Mini Marathon

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice celebrates ten years of its Hospice Mini Marathon this spring, taking place on Sunday 14th of May at Royal Greenwich Park. Last year, 750 children and their families completed the Mini Marathon, receiving their eco-friendly Hospice Mini Marathon medal and JLL Goody Bag. This year, the event is set to be even bigger with 1000 spaces available. It is open to children aged between 5 and 16 years old, and they can choose whether to walk, jog or run the 2.62 miles around Royal Greenwich Park. The Hospice Mini Marathon is a fun day out with all the family, with live performances, fun warm-ups, fancy dress, and a medal for those completing the fun run.

🧗 400+ GOSH heroes

👟 896 steps climbed

🙌 Over £137,000 raised



We're saying a HUGE thank you to all the GOSH Heroes who took on our Walkie Talkie Tower Climb challenge. Every step climbed will help to provide life-changing care for seriously ill children at @GreatOrmondSt 💜 pic.twitter.com/iKgem24dp9 — GOSHCharity (@GOSHCharity) March 24, 2023

Walkie Talkie Tower Climb

The Walkie Talkie Tower Climb for GOSH Charity took place on 4 March, and saw more than 400 people climb 36 floors to raise funds. The event raised over £137,000 for the charity. Now an annual event, people are asked to pledge £250, and pay a registration fee of £25, and can run, jog or walk their way up to the Sky Garden – a mere 896 steps.

Walk for Parkinson’s UK

Parkinson’s UK is calling on people across the UK to sign up for Walk for Parkinson’s 2023 to help fund research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition. Walk for Parkinson’s is the charity’s national community fundraising series, with 15 walks taking place across the country between June and October. The charity is urging people of all ages and abilities to sign up to a walk near them and help fund life-changing research.

Moore Barlow Silicon Cup Regatta

The Moore Barlow Silicon Cup Regatta returns this September to The Solent for the annual two-day charity event on the water. The IT industry’s biggest charity sailing event presents an opportunity for companies to network with like-minded individuals while raising money to be divided equally between three charities: The Genie’s Wish, The Andrew Simpson Foundation and Greig City Academy. More than 7,000 competitors have taken part in the regatta over the last 22 years raising a total in excess of £1.1 million to date. The 2023 event will take place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 September. A gala dinner will also be held on the first night at Cowes on the Isle of Wight, with competitions and auctions held to raise money for the chosen charities.

Strictly Banbury

Strictly Banbury recently returned for its annual fundraising bonanza, supporting Samuel’s Charity and Oxfordshire Mind. This year, the couples donned their sequins and fake tan to perform a Viennese Waltz, a group freestyle and an opening number, all in the hope of impressing a live audience and independent judging panel while raising money for important local causes. It raised £15,000, which will be split between the two. Over £600 was also raised for Age UK Oxfordshire and Reducing the Risk of Domestic Violence Oxfordshire.

Brian House Golf Day

Keen golfers have the opportunity to play at the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club at the Brian House Golf Day. As well as walking the fairways in the footsteps of Open winners Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els and Bobby Jones, teams will be playing to raise funds for the hospice, which is the only children’s hospice on the Fylde coast. This is the 4th year of the event, which has so far raised more than £22,000 for the Bispham-based charity. The 2023 Brian House Golf Day takes place on Thursday 25 May. It follows another golf day St George’s Charity Golf Day that also benefits Brian House – the St George’s Charity Golf Day on 21 April. Last year’s event saw 39 teams playing, taking the total fundraising to £101,000. This year’s event will see teams supporting Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice Brian House; ABF The Soldiers’ Charity; Fylde Borough Food Bank; and the RNLI Lytham St Annes.