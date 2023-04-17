New data analysis company launches, + more agency & consultancy news

Jon Kelly, ex-Wood for Trees, and Laura Leech, with support from Woods Valldata, have set up a new data analysis company, while direct mail firm Propack has won a contract with VSO, and GoodPAYE has won an award. More details below.

New data analysis company launches into charity & membership sector

Sequoia offers charities and membership organisations services including data analysis, data visualisation and reporting, predictive modelling, and consulting, and has announced its launch this month.

The company’s goal is to help charities and membership organisations make better decisions by standardising disparate data sources for analysis and reporting purposes, and providing relevant and actionable insights. It uses advanced data analysis techniques and tools to help organisations make data-informed decisions that improve their efficiency, effectiveness, and impact.

Advertisement

Sequoia is led by Jon Kelly, who has over 15 years of experience working with charities and fundraising data to deliver insights that support key strategical decision making. Previously Managing Director at Wood for Trees, which was this year acquired by Edit Agency, he has also worked at agencies including Occam, and been involved in the CIOF Insight in Fundraising Special Interest Group.

He is joined by Laura Leach as Head of Sales & Marketing, and Sequoia also has support from Woods Valldata.

Kelly said:

“I feel passionately about the use of data analysis to help organisations make better decisions and achieve greater impact. I’m therefore excited to launch Sequoia and to continue to bring our expertise to the charity and membership sector. We look forward to helping our clients drive value from their data and ultimately to help them achieve their goals.”

GoodPAYE team – Oliver Shermer, Richard Packman, and Steve Lovell, with their FSB award

Payroll giving platform named London’s start-up business of the year at FSB Awards

Tech-for-good company GoodPAYE has been crowned the Start-up Business of the Year at the Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards in London. The award is in recognition of the company’s approach to payroll giving.

Following its success at the London awards, GoodPAYE will now be entered into the national awards, which are set to take place in Birmingham on 18 May.

GoodPAYE officially launched in August 2022. The company’s platform is designed to make it easier for employees to donate to their favourite charities through payroll giving.

Yorkshire direct mail expert wins six-figure contract with VSO

Yorkshire direct mail firm, Propack, is celebrating a two-year, six-figure contract win with Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO).

The Huddersfield-based print firm has been awarded the contract to deliver the legacy communications for VSO, as well as the print and direct mail for fundraising campaigns.

VSO will also be using Ethical Mail®, Propack’s own-brand sustainable postage alternative for the print campaigns. The Ethical Mail® brand supports Propack’s clients with access to sustainable paper supplies, an eco-friendly factory, fair supply chains and partnership schemes with the Woodland Trust and Ecologi, offsetting all of the carbon associated with the delivery of the mail.

VSO has worked with Propack for almost five years already, on the production of its Kin Magazine, which communicates the work of the charity to its supporters both across the UK and overseas.

Gary Walker, account director at Propack, said:

“We’re always proud to bring our direct mail expertise to boost the work of such a great organisation. “Our team has extensive experience delivering campaigns for the third sector and we are ready to begin expanding our campaigns, doubling down on the quality work we already provide for VSO. “Along with our £2.7mn investment into new technology and print equipment over the last year, we have the highest faith we can deliver the most efficient, cost effective and sustainable print solutions for VSO in the coming years.”