How sharing can inspire donations for free

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 17 April 2023 | Blogs

Capital letters spell
Photo by Kevin Malik on Pexels.com.

Sharing might be caring, but when it is sharing fundraising messages via social media and other channels, it can also be giving for free.

You’ve seen social sharing buttons and links on fundraising platforms, blogs and news sites like UK Fundraising. Do they actually work? Do they bring tangible results?

JustGiving has tracked these functions since 2011 and has publicly shared them from time to time.Indeed, every JustGiving fundraising page has 15 sharing options, both to inspire and make it easy for people to share the page in a moment.

Advertisement

JustGiving's social sharing popover in 2022.
JustGiving offers 15 ways to share a fundraising page (2022). Image: JustGiving

Who is sharing?

It’s 2023. Sharing posts has changed a lot since they were introduced. There’s been a long-term shift from social channels to personal messaging apps. Plenty of websites no longer bother with the string of colourful social channel logo boxes that indicate sharing buttons. The BBC for example no longer uses them. It seems that enough people now know how to share content from their browser or device’s functions, certainly on mobile.

SEE ALSO: Monthly focus: fundraising for free (April 2023)

Nevertheless JustGiving reports that from 1 January 2022 to 25th December 2022:

And sharing is getting more popular. Either many of us have felt a greater need to share or, more likely, we are being asked better or perhaps more often to share a fundraising ask. Whatever the cause, JustGiving reports that 23% more people shared their fundraising pages in 2022 than 2021.

The value of a share

Brian Isaac shared (of course!) the results of social sharing on JustGiving in a blog post in March 2023.

The sharing of JustGiving fundraising pages generated some impressive results:

The quality of a share

JustGiving also learned which channels proved more popular for sharing and which were the most successful in terms of total money donated.

So, not all shares are equal, but you do need to offer the range of choices to benefit the most.

Not surprisingly JustGiving has encouraged its users to share their fundraising pages, and invite others to share them, in its fundraising tips and in its automated email journeys.

It also advises users to prioritise Facebook, WhatsApp, and SMS (text) when inviting supporters to share pages.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
23 July 2008

Justgiving Facebook app installed over 100,000 times
25 January 2010

7-year-old raises £93,000+ for Haiti using Justgiving
UK Fundraising
13 April 2010

Just how useful are smartphone apps – research results
13 February 2017

5 digital skills your charity can improve right now

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded and the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of Utopy.co (formerly GoodJobs).