Five tweets for fundraisers in April 2023

Here’s a selection of tweets picked from the staggering (not in a good sense) framework of Twitter that might educate, inspire or simply amuse fundraisers.

There’s an Easter fundraising tip, plus a few returns to common themes (overheads and retention), plus a reminder of a poll about the right to strike which… struck home.

1. Hot (chocolate) tip

For those who’d forgotten their basic schooldays’ science lessons, here’s a tip for fundraising at Easter.

An annual reminder for fundraisers: never leave a 10lb, 2.5ft high Easter egg in a car https://t.co/fIDulu0HaI — John Thompson – corporate fundraising consultant (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) April 5, 2023

2. Collecting box memories

The fundraising collecting tin or box lives on, despite our move away from using cash.

Marina Jones pays homage to them, with some explanations about how they work (look in the eyes!), and some pics of collecting boxes from her holidays and travels. (So, it’s not just me then…)

Revisiting one of the most unusual donation boxes https://t.co/fqYdxjlFbO pic.twitter.com/RwgMsszJZo — Marina Jones (@meenamtj) April 13, 2023



3. That overheads issue…

Being effective with your expenditure is a good thing, being overly frugal is not, unless you wish to join a race to the bottom.

Charities: your regular reminder that you “spending all money on the cause” and being volunteer-run are terrible reasons to give donors for why they should support *you*. — Charles Coldman ❤️💙💛 (@charity_charlie) May 20, 2022

4. Retention matters

We know that retaining supporters is key to fundraising success, given how much it costs to recruit a new donor. But it also applies to retaining fundraising staff, for a similar reason.

‘The direct & indirect costs of replacing fundraising staff are around 117% of their annual salary’. Powerful stuff on the issue of turnover and fundraisers leaving the sector here. Something needs to change to retain talent. https://t.co/EscFuMfgIZ — Jo McGuinness (she/her) (@JoFundraising) November 19, 2022

5. Strike – and you’re out

A return to this tweet from the end of last year. A key issue, but so badly framed, as you can judge by the string of negative responses that it generated.

Moral dilemma: Do you think it is acceptable for charity workers to go on strike? — Third Sector (@ThirdSector) November 15, 2022