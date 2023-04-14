New CEO for ActionAid UK, & other movers

Dr Halima Begum takes up the CEO role at ActionAid UK, while Grief Encounter, National Family Mediation, and Stella Maris also have new CEOs.

Dr Halima Begum joins ActionAid UK as new CEO

Dr Halima Begum has been appointed the new CEO of ActionAid UK, and will take up her position in July. Begum is currently CEO of the Runnymede Trust. Prior to her work with the Trust, she held senior positions in the UK Department for International Development, the British Council, and LEGO Foundation. Begum also has a longstanding connection to ActionAid, having joined the organisation as a recent graduate in 1999 and helping ActionAid set up the Global Campaign for Education. Begum is a thought leader on civil rights and equalities, and has also spent much of her professional career on overseas posting, heading major civil society, research and policy programmes in fields including education, gender equality, poverty reduction, human rights, food insecurity, public health and post-conflict reconstruction.

Grief Encounter announces Suzy Turner-Jones as CEO

Grief Encounter has appointed Suzy Turner-Jones as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Turner-Jones, who joined the charity in January 2022 as Director of Clinical Services, has over 25 years’ experience in not for profit and statutory children’s services focusing on vulnerable children and marginalised communities. Lou Scott, formerly Head of Fundraising at Grief Encounter will become Director of Fundraising and Deputy CEO of the organisation, while Parminder Sahota becomes Acting Director of Clinical Services, formerly Assistant Director of Children’s Services at Barnardo’s, effective immediately.

Lori Cunningham appointed to London Marathon Events Board

Lori Cunningham has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of London Marathon Events (LME). Cunningham joins the Board following the departure of Chi Evi-Parker, who stepped down in December 2022. She is a strategy consultant with extensive experience in complex organisational change and digital transformation, most recently as VP of Digital and Business Development for Vodafone Smart Tech. Cunningham also serves as the Vice Chair and Trustee of the Makaton Charity.

After 29 years our founder Mary Williams OBE is retiring as CEO. Chair of Trustees, Deborah Sleightholme, says: “Brake is where it is today because of Mary and all at the charity recognise and thank her for that. She leaves with our very best wishes.”https://t.co/kLQVenge2w pic.twitter.com/Ornixk1rTa — Brake, the road safety charity (@Brakecharity) April 12, 2023

Brake announces retirement of CEO & founder Mary Williams

After 29 years in role, Brake founder and CEO Mary Williams OBE is retiring. Since establishing the charity in 1994, to prevent road crashes and support road victims, Williams has led its growth to a national, and globally-recognised, organisation. For their work in the fields of road safety and road victim care, Williams received an OBE in the Queen’s honours list in 2000 and multiple honorary awards and degrees from universities and national organisations in the transport sector. Williams had, prior to establishing Brake, a former career in investigative news journalism, specialising in transport journalism. Ross Moorlock, Brake’s Chief Operating Officer, will lead the charity pending the appointment of a new CEO.

Exciting news! Sarah Hawkins is our new CEO, taking over from Jane Robey who has retired after almost 20 years. We say a big thank you to Jane for her exceptional leadership during that time and a huge congratulations to Sarah! https://t.co/D9mUZ4mtQG#FamilyMediation — National Family Mediation (@NatFamMediation) April 3, 2023

Sarah Hawkins takes up CEO role at National Family Mediation

Sarah Hawkins takes over from Jane Robey who retires after almost 20 years in post. Hawkins, formerly operations manager at National Family Mediation, joined in 2019 and comes from an operational background with over 25 years’ experience, much of which has been spent in the not-for-profit sector. She moves into the Chief Executive role to oversee several significant projects – including the launch of MoMO, a digital app that helps clients and mediators work together in a secure space to gather and collate financial disclosure for couples going through separation. Hawkins took up the post on 1 April.

Delighted to announce that Tim Hill MBE has been appointed our new National Director & CEO, effective from 1 June. We warmly welcome him & look forward to his leadership in developing further the vital work we provide supporting #seafarers & fishers https://t.co/VSOIhLYo2h — Stella Maris (@StellaMarisOrg) April 12, 2023

New CEO for Stella Maris

Stella Maris has appointed Tim Hill MBE as its National Director and CEO, effective from 1 June. Hill has served in the British Army for the last 35 years in all corners of the world, exercising in the USA, Canada, Europe, Africa, Australia and the Far East, with operational service in Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded the MBE in 1995. His last appointment from 2019 to 2023 was commanding the British Army’s contingent in Germany, leading a diverse mix of military personnel, UK civil servants, locally employed staff, and their dependents. He is a keen ocean yacht skipper and RYA instructor, with several transatlantic and Southern Ocean crossings under his belt. He succeeds Martin Foley who has held the post for the last 13 years and has moved on to be the CEO of Arise, an anti-slavery NGO.