Grants for nonprofits tackling inequality in London, & other funding news

Funding news for Friday – long-term core funding from City Bridge Trust, unrestricted grants for charities across the UK from The Fore, and more.

Organisations supporting charities who make London a fairer place can bid for funding in a new multi-million-pound scheme. The Anchor Programme, launched by our charity funder @CityBridgeTrust, offers long-term funding for second-tier organisations. More: https://t.co/pqK3hqZZkN pic.twitter.com/n1VhN8GxQb — City of London (@cityoflondon) April 13, 2023

New long-term core funding to help tackle inequality in London

Organisations supporting frontline charities tackling inequality in London can apply for a share of a multi-million pound programme offering long-term core funding.

Advertisement

City Bridge Trust has launched the Anchor Programme, offering grants of between £50,000 and £150,000 a year for seven to 10 years.

It is aimed at second-tier organisations which have embedded equitable practice in their work and are tackling marginalisation among people with one or more protected characteristics such as race, sexuality, gender or disability. Co-designed with civil society organisations, it aims to provide the space and financial security the sector needs to deliver on long-term partnerships to tackle systemic inequality.

The fund opens to expressions of interest on Monday, 17 April and these must be submitted by 11pm on Monday, 8 May.

People can find more information and apply online.

The City of London Corporation’s charity funder, City Bridge Trust awards grants of over £30 million a year to tackle disadvantage across the capital. It has also made an extra £200 million available over five years from 2021 to 2026 to support London’s charity sector.

Our Summer funding round registrations are now open to brilliant small charities with the potential to change lives. Registration takes two minutes, and you have one week, until 12pm on Tuesday 17th April. To find out more visit: https://t.co/hCM37Muyic pic.twitter.com/rB4bg0bINs — The Fore (@TheForeUK) April 11, 2023

The Fore opens summer funding rounds for grassroots charities

The Fore’s summer funding round registrations are now open for grassroots charities – applications take three minutes, and the deadline is Tuesday, 17 April.

The Fore is running both national and regional funding rounds this summer.

National fund – open to all UK applicants

North West Hub – open to applicants based in Greater Manchester

South West Hub – open to applicants based in Cornwall

The Fore will make unrestricted grants of up to £30,000 which may be spread over one to three years.

The grants that can be used for any purpose, including core costs and capital funding, but The Fore is looking to make grants that will strengthen the organisation internally and help it take the next step forwards in its growth or sustainability.

Digital funding for small charities

The Fat Beehive Foundation offers small grants of up to £2,500 to charities with a turnover of less than £400,000 to help them improve their digital presence by building websites and digital products.

Prospective applicants can check their eligibility via its eligibility quiz and then, if appropriate, apply online. Applications are considered on a rolling basis considering eligible grants at quarterly trustee meetings (April, July, October and January) with successful applicants notified shortly after.

Each quarter there is a different priority for support:

Q2. Human rights. Closing date: Friday 30 June 2023 at 17:00

Q3. Equality and Diversity. Closing date Friday 29 September at 17:00

Q4. Art & Culture. Closing date: Friday 5 January 2024 at 17:00

Our Small Grants Programme has now reopened for applications! If your charity has secured <£200,000 for the year, you could be eligible for a one-off unrestricted grant of up to £5,000. For full info / to apply online see https://t.co/v7NFoLc6fl #unrestricted #grants #Funding pic.twitter.com/8gegJtlrR6 — The Leathersellers (@leathersellers) April 10, 2023

Leathersellers’ Company small grants programme reopens

This is a fast-track application process for small unrestricted one-off grants up to a maximum of £5,000.

The Leathersellers’ Small Grants Programme 2022-23 will consider applications from charities registered and operating in the UK (including Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIO) but not Community Interest Companies (CIC) that are working

to provide assistance to vulnerable people in their community

in geographical areas of deprivation (within the UK) – we recognise all relative measures of deprivation as tracked by the Indices of Deprivation or similar tools. We ask you who your work helps and why this is needed for that group or in that area so you can explain the need that exists there.

with an annual income of under £200,000 (secured for the coming year)

Applications close one week before each committee date, or when 45 applications have been received. The next deadline is 15 May.

Santander Foundation announces £485,000 cost of living funding for charity partners

The Santander Foundation will provide a £485,000 cost of living payment to its 34 charity partners, all of which are grassroots charities helping people and their communities to overcome digital and financial inequalities – including migrants and refugees, lone parents, single pensioners and those with long-term illnesses and disabilities.

The cost of living funding comes after the Foundation awarded a further £1.85mn in 2022 through its Digital & Empowerment fund, which focuses on supporting charities that help enhance people’s digital and financial skills and capability.

Since its launch in 2016, the Santander Foundation has partnered with 21 charitable organisations in the UK that work to help people become digitally and financially empowered. Applications for funding are currently closed.

London Marathon Foundation awards more than £2mn to create active spaces in London

The London Marathon Foundation has today (14 April) announced more than £2.4 million has been awarded through its Active Spaces Fund to inspire activity in communities across London.

Previously known as The London Marathon Charitable Trust, the London Marathon Foundation changed its name in February this year, as part of a rebrand designed to extend its funding reach and impact.

The £2.4 million announced today is the charity’s first funding announcement as the London Marathon Foundation, and the first to come from its Active Spaces Fund, which launched last autumn.

A total of 81 projects across 26 London Boroughs have been funded, covering a wide range of sports and physical activities – from dance to fencing to volleyball – for different communities. This includes an environmentally friendly ‘plogging’ project (combining jogging and litter picking), six new play projects for children and families, an Inclusive Cycling Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for people with disabilities, new safe and accessible fitness sessions for LGBTQIA+ people, and free boxing sessions for Muslim and Black women.