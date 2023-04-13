Salvation Army launches campaign to encourage second-hand fashion

The Salvation Army is encouraging people to buy second hand clothing with a new campaign featuring catwalk-inspired styles created with items donated to its clothing banks.

The Reuse2Repurpose Fashion campaign for the Salvation Army Trading Company (SATCoL) features looks were created by fashion stylist Joanne Kennedy, who has worked across Glamour, Forbes and Elle, and shot by high fashion and beauty photographer Catherine Harbour.

The styles aim to demonstrate the potential of second-hand fashion with the campaign following research from the Textile Recycling Association that shows the environmental impact of reusing textiles is 70 times lower compared to producing new clothing.

Advertisement

Charlene Bent, Marketing Manager at SATCoL which operates the clothing banks on behalf of the charity, said:

“Textiles is the UK’s fastest growing household waste stream and Salvation Army clothing banks provide an easy-to-use solution to donate pre-loved fashion. By reusing and repurposing these donated textiles, we greatly reduce the amount we send to disposal. The Reuse2Repurpose fashion shoot showcases ways that we can make the old become new with pre-loved fashion and create styles that fashionably stand the test of time.”

SATCoL collects over 62,000 tonnes of textiles each year and has approximately 8,000 clothing collection banks across the UK. Each one holds up to 240 kilos of textiles including clothing, bags and shoes.

SATCoL diverts over 250 million items to good uses each year and over the past ten years has raised over £80 million for The Salvation Army and its corporate partners’ charities.