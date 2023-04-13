106 year old receives Points of Light Award for fundraising Joan Willet receiving her Points of Light award from MP Sally-Ann Hart. Credit: Simon Booth

A 106-year-old double heart attack survivor has received a Points of Light Award after raising more than £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Joan Willet, who lives in a Hastings care home, survived her second heart attack at 82 thanks to bypass surgery and a heart valve replacement. Afterwards she went to live at the Hastings care home she still resides in and began walking up and down a steep hill outside several times a day to stay fit.

After watching Captain Tom on TV during the pandemic she was inspired to use her daily exercise to help fund the heart research she says enabled her to reach 100 and beyond.

Joan was nominated for the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award by her MP Sally-Ann Hart, and received the news in a personal letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said:

“Following your lifesaving heart surgeries, you have found a wonderful way to give back to others and support a charity that means so much to you.

“Inspired by fellow centenarian, the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, your daily exercise has not only captured the imagination of your fellow care home residents – but inspired people from all across your community and far beyond.”

During her walking challenge, Joan gave multiple interviews, saw her name in lights on the Piccadilly Circus billboard in London, and was shortlisted for a regional Pride of Britain Award. She also caught the attention of Captain Sir Tom Moore who sent her a personal message of support during her live appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, and had the hill she climbed during her fundraising walks named after her – Willet Way. She continues to walk everyday.

Joan Willet said:

“It’s a huge surprise to receive this award from the Prime Minister and lovely that my MP thought of me and made the nomination. I feel very honoured and flattered, but I don’t think I have done anything special. During the pandemic I was inspired by watching Captain Tom to do my walk for the British Heart Foundation because thanks to their research I have been able to reach the age I am and still enjoy life. “The best thing about all this – apart from raising the money to help others – was seeing how kind people have been – particularly friends and strangers from as far afield as Australia and Canada who supported me and donated. You only hear about the bad things in the world, but this has given me great faith in humanity.”

Joan received her Points of Light Certificate signed by the Prime Minister from Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye on 12 April.