Index reveals which charities people most likely to donate to ‘tomorrow’

Macmillan Cancer Support is the charity people are most likely to donate to tomorrow in the UK, according to YouGov’s 2023 Charity Index. This is closely followed by Cancer Research UK.

YouGov publishes both a top 10, and a top improvers list. The improver list sees aid charities at the top, with cancer and heart health the most popular causes in the top 10. Despite the climate crisis there are no environment-related charities in the top 10, or the top 10 improver list.

Macmillan scored 43.1 at the top, while British Red Cross topped YouGov’s improver list with a score of 26.6 and a three-point change in score. Other top improvers include UNICEF at number two in the improver list, followed by The Trussell Trust, Blood Cancer UK, and Young Lives vs Cancer.

The top 10 UK 2023 Charity Rankings are as follows:

Macmillan

Cancer Research UK

British Heart Foundation

Guide Dogs

RSPCA

RNLI

Marie Curie

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Samaritans

Children in Need

Charities are ranked based on YouGov’s Donor Consideration score, which is a daily measure of which charities the nation would likely donate to tomorrow. This is calculated using data YouGov collects from members of the public across the UK, using its CharityIndex tool, with the latest ranking based on the highest average Donor Consideration score between 1 January and 31 December, 2022.