Dreams kicks off three-year partnership with Shelter, & other news snippets

Some snippets of partnership news, including how an Easter weekend campaign from Dreams is supporting Shelter, and Moto’s mental health campaign with SAMH and Mind.

We're delighted to announce a new partnership with @Carents_Room to support families through challenging times.

Northern Gas Networks partners with The Carents Room

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the north of England has announced a partnership with The Carents Room to support families through challenging times. The Carents Room is an online resource platform for midlife adults and their families looking to support their ageing loved ones, and has been established to support and safeguard carers and customers in vulnerable situations. The new strategic partnership also includes fellow UK gas distributor Cadent and electricity distributor UK Power Networks.

Getir reaches one million meal donations

Grocery delivery firm Getir has reached a milestone of over one million donated meals from its gstores to over 300 local good causes. This is the second significant milestone achievement for Getir and Neighbourly, who in partnership reached 500,000 meal donations in November last year. This initiative began in April 2022 and has been facilitated by Neighbourly, which works with some of the UK’s biggest companies and supports thousands of local good causes. In total, 422 tonnes of food have been donated by Getir to local charities, 1,520 tonnes of Co2 have been saved and there has been an overall financial impact of over £1.8 million.

Dreams runs product promotion to raise funds for Shelter

The campaign, to “Help make a safe night’s sleep a reality” is part of Dreams’ new three-year partnership with Shelter. Dreams is paying £5 to Shelter for every transaction made both online and in-store, from Friday 7 April to Tuesday 11 April. This promotion applied to purchases of any value and encompasses the peak Easter bank holiday trading window. The money raised will be used to fund Shelter’s emergency helpline. The Easter activity will contribute to the £150,000 fundraising target Dreams has committed to meeting over the course of the partnership. In addition, throughout April, Dreams colleagues across retail, factory, distribution, and head office, known as Bedquarters, will team up to take on challenges “for the 393”. Together they will embark on a range of fundraising activities based around the number 393 to raise money and awareness of the 393 households made homeless every day across England.

Moto launches mental health campaign as part of charity partnership

Moto Hospitality is launching a #carversation campaign as part of the partnership with Moto Foundation, Mind and SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health). The campaign aims to reach a quarter of a million road users, encouraging them to connect and talk to one another on the open road and when taking a break at its service stations. To launch the campaign, 60 talking benches have been installed at Moto service stations across the UK, to provide a physical space for customers and Moto colleagues to start a ‘carversation’ with one another. Website articles, social media content and digital signage at Moto sites across the country, will also encourage colleagues and customers to connect and share how they are feeling with others. The charity partnership launched last July and will run for five years, aiming to raise £1.25million.

Haven beats 2022 fundraising target for RNLI

Following a record-breaking year in 2022, UK holiday company Haven raised over £247,000 for its charity partner the RNLI through a series of fundraising events across the country. The donation surpassed Haven’s target of £125,000 for the year. Working together for the sixth consecutive year of partnership, Haven has now set a target to raise £350,000 for the RNLI in 2023. This target brings them close to raising £1 million pounds for the RNLI since the partnership began in 2018. Since the start of the partnership Haven has raised £655,505.59 for the RNLI to date.

Ripple Effect announces new charity partners

The Ripple Effect have announced their two chosen independent charity partners for the 2023/24 financial year – Changing Faces and Refuge4Pets. Having started life in April 2022, Co-Founders Sam Dibley & Frankie Wheeler (pictured) set out to establish an agency that leaves a lasting impact, and decided to donate 2.5% of their profits from every project to two small, independent charities.