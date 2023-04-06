New CEOs for Victim Support & Centre for Mental Health, & other movers

A quick round up of the latest movers in the sector, including two new CEOs, new Chairs at Money Advice Trust and Leonard Cheshire, a new Chair and President at National Emergencies Trust, and appointments to the CIOF’s Scotland Executive committee.

We're delighted to announce that Katie Kempen has been appointed @VictimSupport's new CEO, beginning end of June.



Katie brings a wealth of experience in the criminal justice sector and a passion for championing victims' rights.





Victim Support appoints Katie Kempen as CEO

Katie Kempen joins Victim Support from the Office of the Victims’ Commissioner, where she is currently Chief Executive. Working with the Victims’ Commissioner, Kempen has driven initiatives to amplify victims’ voices, ensure that their rights are recognised and upheld and that high quality, specialist support is available to anyone who has experienced crime. Prior to this, she was Chief Executive of the Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA) and has held several policy roles including at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey and in local government. She has previously been a trustee for a local domestic abuse service, held a position on the steering group of the United Kingdom National Preventative Mechanism and won a National Police Chiefs’ Council ‘Criminal Justice Star Award’ for her work at ICVA.

We're delighted to announce that our Board of Trustees have appointed @Andy__Bell__ as our new chief executive! 🎉





Centre for Mental Health appoints Andy Bell as CEO

New CEO Andy Bell has worked at the Centre for Mental Health for over 20 years. During this time, Bell has helped to mobilise major changes for mental health, from using the Centre’s economic work to secure the roll out of specialist perinatal mental health services across the UK, to his work alongside ministers and politicians of all parties to make the case for liaison and diversion services, and the establishment of integrated IPS employment services within community mental health teams. He also spearheaded the Local Authority Mental Health Challenge and the Equally Well collaborative. He succeeded Sarah Hughes as Interim Chief Executive on her move to Mind and, following a recent meeting of the Board of Trustees, has now been appointed to lead the organisation.

National Emergencies Trust appoints new Chair, and President

The National Emergencies Trust, has announced the appointment of a new Chair, John Barradell, (pictured) with General The Lord Richard Dannatt, the charity’s current Chair, stepping into the newly formed role of Founding President. A current Trustee, former City of London Town Clerk, and CEO and Deputy Chair of the London Resilience Forum, Barradell has been actively involved in resilience-building and emergency response within London and across the UK for many years. He led the Grenfell Recovery Taskforce set up by Government in 2017 after the fire, which was one of a series of UK disasters in that year that led to the formation of the National Emergencies Trust. Lord Dannatt, the charity’s founding Chair and former Head of the British Army, will continue to contribute to the Trust’s development in his new role. He led the formation of the charity in 2019, and shortly afterwards oversaw its first emergency appeal, the Coronavirus Appeal, which launched in March 2020 and raised £100million.

We're delighted to announce that Christine Farnish CBE will taking over as Chair of our board of trustees in the summer. Adam Sharples CB, who has served two terms as Chair, will continue in the role until July.





Money Advice Trust appoints Christine Farnish as Chair

The Money Advice Trust, which runs National Debtline and Business Debtline, has announced Christine Farnish CBE as its Chair of Trustees – a role she will take up in July this year. As a former Managing Director for Public Policy at Barclays and Consumer Affairs Director at the Financial Services Authority, she brings 25 years of experience in commercial and consumer protection roles. In 2014, she led an independent review of the Money Advice Service (now part of the Money and Pensions Review), and more recently has held non-executive director positions at Ofwat and Ofgem. Farnish will take over from Adam Sharples who has served two terms as Chair, on 17 July.

New Chair of Leonard Cheshire appointed

Neil Goulden has succeeded David Grayson CBE as Chair of Leonard Cheshire. Goulden had a 35-year career in the leisure and hospitality sector, the last 25 at Board level at firms including Ladbrokes, Compass and Gala Coral. Since stepping back from executive roles in 2011 he has devoted much of his time to supporting social purpose organisations in health, housing, education and employment. He sat on a number of NHS Boards over 19 years. From 2010 to 2019 Goulden chaired Clarion, England’s largest housing association. He also sat on The Low Payment Commission from 2008 to 2016. Currently he chairs Nottingham Trent University, Ambitious about Autism, and St Christophers Hospice in South East London. Goulden chaired Sue Ryder Care until 2021. He was also a Non-Exec and Chair at several FTSE 250 PLCs, and has also held several ministerial appointments.

Two new volunteers for CIOF Scotland Executive committee

The CIOF Scotland Executive committee has welcomed Darren Pike MInstF (Cert), Assistant Director for Income Generation, Communications and Property Services, for Rock Trust, and Marie Tiffoney, Head of Business Development and Grants, at Quarriers. Pike joins as the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion lead and Tiffoney as Treasurer. The Scotland Executive committee is the senior group of volunteers who steer the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland.