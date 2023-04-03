Hospice opens men’s boutique charity shop

Trinity Hospice, which provides palliative care along the Fylde Coast in Lancashire, has opened a men’s boutique, offering customers high quality pre-loved clothing and accessories.

Attire by Trinity Hospice opened its doors in Lytham at the end of March, and is the charity’s first dedicated menswear shop. The latest addition to its retail portfolio on the Fylde Coast, it offers a selection of curated clothing and accessories and has a retro-inspired interior.

The money raised goes to help it to provide hospice care to all those need it across the hospice’s catchment area.

Head of Retail and Volunteer Services, Paul Guest, said:

“We’re really excited to be opening our new menswear boutique, which will provide shoppers in Lytham with a premium shopping experience on their doorstep. “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen. “Our shops are vital in supporting the important work that Trinity Hospice does, and Attire will play a central part in raising money for good causes, whilst giving people the opportunity to shop second-hand in style. We’re really proud of the space and can’t wait to see what our customers think.”