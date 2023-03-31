Center Parcs partners with Together for Short Lives for 4 more years, & other news

A round up of some of the latest corporate partnership news, including Center Parc’s extension of its support for Together for Short Lives, and Canary Wharf’s support of a social enterprise focusing on youth employment work.

For the Starley family who lost their daughter Margot, their gifted break at @CenterParcsUK meant the world. We are so excited to share that Center Parcs will be supporting us for a further 4 years – helping more families like Margot’s across the country. https://t.co/n6l3VkpVoZ pic.twitter.com/2OlmeyNo8g — Together for Short Lives (@Tog4ShortLives) March 30, 2023

Center Parcs extends partnership with Together for Short Lives

Center Parcs has extended its partnership with Together for Short Lives for four more years. The partnership has so far raised over £1.7mn. As well as match-funding donations made by guests when making bookings, Center Parcs colleagues have been taking on their own fundraising challenges across its five villages in England, as well as at Head Office in Nottinghamshire. Each village is partnered with their local children’s hospice for fundraising and volunteering, with colleagues doing everything from running the London Marathon to holding duck races, hosting auctions, and holding ‘all in a day’ fundraisers. Colleagues have also been volunteering at their local children’s hospices. Center Parcs has also helped bereaved families and those caring for a seriously ill child to get away and make memories together, gifting over 100 breaks at its villages to families across the UK, including the Starley family pictured.

Businessman & charity campaigner donates £7k to Greater Manchester Youth Network

Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) has received a £7,000 donation from local businessman and charity campaigner Michael Josephson MBE. The donation comes at an important time, as the charity are planning a new residential trip for the young people they support, specifically for 10-16 years olds. This is the first trip for this age group and the first specifically focused around mental health. Josephson’s donation means this trip can take place in the summer. He also donated to the charity last year, enabling it to take a group of 16-25 year olds on a residential trip.

Hellmann’s partners with Human Appeal on Ramadan food parcels

Working with Human Appeal, Hellmann’s is offering free ‘Iftar for All’ food parcels for those who need it most this Ramadan across the London, Birmingham, and Manchester regions. To create the parcels, Hellmann’s partnered with Afia Begom of Afelia’s Kitchen, a British-Bangladeshi chef and recipe developer, who handpicked a selection of ingredients that pair together to create a week’s worth of Iftar meals, without waste. The ingredients will include a mix of non-perishable, halal food products, including chickpeas, dates and Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise. The food parcels will be available at the selected beneficiary centres, including Sufra Foodbank in London, Birmingham Central Mosque and Homeless Aid UK in Bolton from 3 April, facilitated by the charity. People wanting to receive one of the food parcels can check their eligibility by contacting th participating beneficiaries from this date.

Canary Wharf Group supports Circle Collective with youth employment work

Canary Wharf Group has partnered with Circle Collective, a social enterprise, which works alongside = sister charity Circle Community to help unemployed young people into permanent work. It has opened its third physical store in the Lower Mall at Jubilee Place, staffed by young people with the retail space provided free by Canary Wharf Group as part of its broader social impact strategy. The store will sell own-brand merchandise, vintage clothing and homeware. Circle Collective’s retail space will also be used for workshops, pop ups, art shows and ticketed events. The young people’s work experience will include customer service, product knowledge, cash handling and time keeping. Clothing adjustments and shoe cleaning will be available instore to enable its staff to learn core transferable skills, and proceeds from every store sale will be used to fund the “back your future” employability course run from the premises by Circle Community.

Women and Children First launch new look with pro bono support of Costello Medical

Women and Children First is unveiling a new look, developed in support with Costello Medical, who provided their design expertise and consultancy on a pro bono basis. The charity is phasing out existing materials and use of the existing logo over the course of the next year, as stocks run out. By modernising its brand alongside its new strategy, which launched last year, Women and Children First aims to provide a clearer understanding of its work, driven by the need to secure more support for women, girls, and communities where health and livelihoods are at the greatest risk.

Human Milk Foundation partners with Black Sheep Brewery on campaign

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery has teamed up with Human Milk Foundation (HMF) for the second year, to launch a fundraising campaign which supports the donation of human milk to feed sick and premature babies, by showcasing the work of the charity’s ‘blood bikers’. Black Sheep supports HMF in normalising discussions about equitable access to human milk, largely among dads aged 30-45. Milk Stout is available in most major national retailers and features a ‘peel and read label’, which when scanned, will direct you to the HMF site with instructions on how to donate. A donation of £20 directly to the charity will feed a premature baby with human milk for the entire day.

Thank you Friday! We'd like to say a big thank you to Richard Michie at @MarketOptimist for organising 'Get to the point' and raising a fantastic £320 to help us help people facing homelessness. Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/enmFqU7imO — Simon on the Streets (@simonotstreets) March 24, 2023

Digital marketing agency raises funds for Simon on the Streets

Leeds digital marketing agency, The Marketing Optimist, raised £320 with a night of PowerPoint presentations for homeless charity Simon on the Streets. At their event, titled “Get to the Point”, seven speakers talked for just 5 minutes over 20 slides, which changed every 15 seconds, on a range of subjects including the recording career of the Sex Pistols, the science of kissing, Professional Northerners and the rise of coffee shops and the printing press. Over 30 people donated to Simon on the Streets in return for a ticket to the event in February, which was held at office space provider 2-Work’s co-working space in central Leeds.

Deliveroo book partnership benefits Lady Fatemah Trust

Deliveroo has partnered with author Zeba Talkhani (illustrated by Abeeha Tariq) to distribute hundreds of copies of her book ‘The Most Exciting Eid’ – for free – with restaurant orders to help British families learn about Ramadan in a new ‘Deliveread’ initiative. The initiative follows a survey commissioned by Deliveroo revealing over 7 in 10 of non-Muslim Brits are not familiar with the concept of Ramadan, while 9 out of 10 Muslims in the UK believe Islamic culture and practices should be taught to children from a young age. Customers can opt in for a free copy of The Most Exciting Eid’ with food orders from ten restaurants covering major UK towns and cities including The Athenian (London), Anand Sweets (Leeds), Don Tacos (Manchester), Porto Piri Piri (Glasgow), Konak (Leicester) and more. With each free book redeemed, Deliveroo will donate £1 to the Lady Fatemah Trust.