New CEO for Flora & Fauna, & other movers

Kristian Teleki takes up the Flora & Fauna role, while Tinnitus UK has made interim CEO Caroline Savage permanent. More on these and other charity movers below.

Kristian Teleki to take up CEO role at Fauna & Flora

International wildlife conservation charity, Fauna & Flora, has announced the appointment of Kristian Teleki as its new CEO, who will join the organisation in July 2023. Teleki is currently Global Director of the Ocean Programme at the World Resources Institute, where he also leads the Friends of Ocean Action with the World Economic Forum, and the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy. Teleki started out in coral reef research, and has since held several high-level roles in environmental and conservation organisations, including as Senior Marine Adviser to the Prince of Wales’s International Sustainability Unit, Director of Global Engagement at the Global Ocean Commission and Head of the Marine Programme at UNEP – World Conservation Monitoring Centre (WCMC).

Caroline Savage becomes permanent Tinnitus UK CEO

Tinnitus UK has appointed Caroline Savage as its new Chief Executive Officer after a successful period as Interim CEO. Savage has 25 years of broad charity and voluntary sector experience, including working with health, arts and international development organisations. She also has extensive leadership and Director level expertise in defining and delivering strategies to grow income and service development, to increase the reach and impact of organisations.

Cancer Research UK announces appointment of new Chair

Cancer Research UK has announced the appointment of Lord Simon Stevens as Chair of Council of Trustees with effect from October 2023. Lord Stevens will take over from Professor Sir Leszek Borysiewicz, who will step down later this year after almost seven years in the role. Lord Stevens has worked in the health sector for more than three decades, initially joining the NHS in 1988 and most recently serving as Chief Executive of NHS England across a seven-year tenure. His career has also spanned roles in international health care in the public and private sectors, and at the Department of Health and 10 Downing Street. Lord Stevens became an independent crossbench member of the House of Lords in July 2021 and will remain so upon joining Cancer Research UK. He was appointed following an open and transparent external recruitment process over several months.

Salma Ravat joins Cranfield Trust Board of Trustees

Salma Ravat, founder and CEO of One Roof Leicester in Leicester has joined Cranfield Trust’s Board of Trustees. Ravat has over 20 years’ experience of setting up and running voluntary and community groups and has successfully brought different faith and community groups together to tackle social issues.

Shelagh Paterson appointed Executive Director of UK office for Hagar International

Hagar International, a global anti-slavery NGO supporting 65,000 beneficiaries a year, has launched a UK office to raise additional funds to assist in their mission. Shelagh Paterson has been appointed Executive Director for the Midlands-based charity and will lead a small team to build capacity to enable Hagar to invest in greater preventative work and increase the number of survivors’ lives they can transform. To support the UK launch, Hagar International, in collaboration with DDB Group Hong Kong, has released ‘Unbroken’, a global campaign that brings awareness to the efforts required for the healing and reintegration of survivors of trafficking, slavery and severe abuse.

Bill Toner joins Savoy Educational Trust’s Board of Trustees

The Savoy Educational Trust has appointed CH&CO’s Chief Executive Bill Toner as a Trustee. A highly experienced hospitality leader, Toner started working in the trade as a chef, before joining Gardner Merchant, where he rose through the ranks to become the UK & Ireland Managing Director of its £600mn B&I catering business. He then joined catering giant ARAMARK as CEO of its UK subsidiary. In 2010, he became a shareholder and CEO of Host Management, supporting its growth plan through a series of mergers into what today stands as CH&CO. Trustee positions range from on industry charities, Hospitality Action and Springboard UK, to being a past member of the CBI’s London Business group and a Board member of the British Hospitality Association (now UK Hospitality), along with Adopt a School and Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA).