Over £100mn donated through crypto fundraising platform to date

Melanie May

Melanie May | 29 March 2023 | News

Bitcoin. Photo: Pixabay

Crypto philanthropy has raised over $125 million (just over £100mn) so far for charities on crypto and stock giving platform The Giving Block, according to its 2023 Annual Report.

According to The Giving Block, despite a rocky year for crypto prices, it saw more than 1,000 nonprofit organisations join the fundraising platform for the second straight year in 2022.

The Giving Block’s report merges years of giving data with more than a decade of Bitcoin price activity, and forecasts more than $10bn in crypto donations over the next decade on this platform. The report also reveals the giving trends to expect from crypto philanthropy in the years ahead.

Advertisement

More findings from The Giving Block’s 2023 Annual Report include: 

UK charities that feature on The Giving Block include Compassion UK, Animal Free Research UK, and Sands.  

Related posts

UK Fundraising
12 October 2016

Bitwalking and Nokia launch first digital currency charity walk
23 February 2018

Pineapple Fund sees anonymous donor give away $86m in bitcoin
9 October 2019

UNICEF adopts cryptocurrency with fund launch
16 February 2023

GSR launches foundation with $10mn pledge

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.