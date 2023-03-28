Scottish Fundraising Awards open for entries

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland has opened this year’s Scottish Fundraising Awards for entries, in association with THINK Consulting Solutions.

The Scottish Fundraising Awards recognises and rewards excellence in fundraising, whilst celebrating the achievements of professional fundraisers underpinning the country’s charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises.

This year, there are 11 categories – three of which are new. They are:

Best Individual Giving Campaign

Best Legacy Campaign

Best Marketing and Communications Campaign

Best Use of Event or Community Fundraising Initiative

Best Partner Relationship: Corporate Fundraising

Best Partner Relationship: Trust and Foundation

NEW: Best Supporter Experience

Best Supporter Experience NEW: Rising Star

Rising Star Fundraiser of the Year

NEW: Fundraising Team of the Year

Fundraising Team of the Year Fundraising Excellence Award

Nominations are open with the final deadline for submissions of Monday 5 June 2023 at 10:00am. Nomination criteria for each category can be found here along with instructions on how to nominate.

The winners will be announced at the Scottish Fundraising Awards Ceremony and celebratory dinner on Tuesday 5 September 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central. This is during the Scottish Fundraising Conference, which takes place from 5-6 September.