Grant scheme for young adventurers has Friday deadline

Pawprint Trust has reopened its annual grant scheme, which offers funding to help young people have adventures, with a deadline of 31 March.

With a particular focus on increasing involvement in exciting activities and participation in youth

projects, Pawprint Trust provides young people with the chance to receive monetary grants that

bring them one step close to embarking on adventures of a lifetime.

Anyone aged between 11-25, and a resident in the UK, is eligible to apply. Examples of projects supported in the past include: international trips, camping adventures in the UK, personal development projects, providing equipment and community projects. Among them have been an expedition to Malawi to build a community centre for a local village, a World Challenge to Borneo, and an Antarctic exploration trip.

Advertisement

Charlotte Russell, co-founder of the Pawprint Trust and its parent company, Pawprint Family, commented:

“Our mission is, and has always been, to help every young person in the UK access adventure all year-round. We want to show people that rewarding activities can be accessible and affordable for all, which is even more important as people face the cost of living crisis. “If you have a project that needs extra funds, the Pawprint Trust can help make those plans a reality. Whether it’s a trip abroad, a community project, or a camping trip here in the UK, no adventure is too big or too small, and we want to support it! We’d love to get on board with as many adventures as we can, and we encourage anyone aged 11-25 to get involved and apply.”

Pawprint Family was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Jamie Russell in 2016 with

the aim of showcasing #AdventureForAll. Through its signature badges, tales, and trails, Pawprint

Family offers thousands of free activity ideas and resources, location-based treasure hunts, and

collectible badges.

Every sale made through Pawprint’s badges, trails, and tales sees 1% of profits donated to the Trust, which then opens annually to young people and grants money to help their adventures come to life.

One of last year’s grant recipients, Eloise Smith, a Leader at Trinity Guiding, used the grant to fund the

start-up costs of a new Girlguiding Ranger unit in Basingstoke. Commenting on the grant, she said:

“Trinity Rangers has been up and running for almost two years now and thanks to the Pawprint

Trust, we were able to purchase all the unit resources we needed to make this possible. As our local ‘new starter’ funding got cut during COVID, it is because of amazing initiatives like Pawprint Trust that we have been able to provide the girls with so many adventures like campfires, shelter building to fun evenings such as escape rooms, and water fights. The funds have been truly life-changing and I am very happy to say we are now financially stable to support more girls for many years to come.”