Applications open for Big Give’s Women & Girl’s match funding campaign

Starting on 11 October, which is International Day of the Girl, the Big Give campaign will run until 18 October and will seek to support charities committed to serving women and girls across the UK.

As usual with Big Give, the campaign will see donations to participating charities doubled by its match funding ‘champions’, which are typically philanthropists, foundations or companies. These have previously included People’s Postcode Lottery, EQ Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, The Reed Foundation, The Waterloo Foundation, The Hospital Saturday Fund, The Childhood Trust and others including Julia and Hans Rausing.

Charities can apply to participate in the Women & Girl’s Match Fund campaign from now until 23 June.

The eligibility criteria is as follows:

Be a UK-registered charity with a Charity Commission number or tax-exempt status and an annual income of at least £25,000 (as per last filed accounts). Charities which are registered on BigGive.org (free to register). Charities seeking to raise either £2,500, £5,000 or £10,000 in public donations (to be doubled by the match funds). Charities are able to use the campaign to raise unrestricted funds. Charities working to to improve the lives of vulnerable, disadvantaged or underrepresented women and girls within the UK and internationally. Charities that are led by, for and with women and girls. To assess this, Big Give will look at whether your governing documents specifically mentions women/and or girls, whether you have a majority female board, who your beneficiaries are and your web presence (if your organisation has one). Big Give encourages applications from charities led by Black and minoritised women and girls, LGBTQI women and girls, or Disabled women and girls. These applications will be prioritised in its assessment process.

Alex Day, Managing Director of Big Give, said:

“Women and girls make up half of the world’s population, yet the charities focused on supporting them often go underfunded. Our campaign aims to provide funding to charities that are at the forefront of the issues facing women and girls, such as domestic abuse, gender inequality in the workplace, and period poverty.”

In 2022, Big Give raised over £2 million in aid of 121 charities supporting women and girls, receiving 8,439 donations from across the UK. Participating charities included Women’s Aid, which raised £63,510; Bloody Good Period, which raised £58,509; and The Motherhood Plan, which raised £58,145.