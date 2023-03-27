A quick round of fundraising gins

The sun is shining, and British Summer Time has started so as we all start thinking of warmer, sunnier evenings, here’s a round of gins to savour in the sun that all support good causes.

What a lovely setting to sit back and enjoy a G&T



Distilled by our very own JW no less!



£5 from every bottle sold is donated to Masonic Charitable Foundation



Available from Freemasons Hall or direct from Lincoln Distillery

The Tyler’s Toast gin from the Lincoln Distillery

£5.00 from every sale of The Tyler’s Toast gin (£40 a bottle) goes directly to the Masonic Charitable Foundation. It is made with specially chosen botanicals including rosemary and pear blossom to symbolise remembrance and lasting friendship respectively.

Cooper King Distillery plants 1 square metre of English woodland for every bottle of gin sold, and has planted over 20,000 sqm so far with charity partner Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust

Cooper King Distillery’s carbon negative gin

At Cooper King Distillery, every 700ml bottle of Dry or Herb Gin removes 1kg of CO₂e from the atmosphere and plants 1 square metre of native UK woodland through its charity partnership with the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust. Its dry gin is £39 a bottle and offers rich cardamom notes married with juicy citrus and floral layers of local honey.

A CO₂ equivalent (CO₂e) is a unit of measurement that is used to standardise the climate effects of various greenhouse gases.

Forget-me-not infused Gin Blue Line gin was created to recognise 200 years of British Policing and raise vital funds for mental health charities. To date, Gin Blue Line has raised over £5000 for a range of charities including PTSD999

Stirling Distillery’s Blue Line gin

Stirling Distillery’s Blue Line gin was created in recognition of over 200 years of British policing, and raises money for police officers past and present who suffer with PTSD. 20% of Gin Blue Line profits will go to a range of charities including Police Care, which supports serving and veteran police officers who have suffered any physical or psychological harm as a result of policing. 70cl bottles are £38. Botanicals include forget-me-nots, Scottish heather, sage and kaffir lime leaves.

Thank you to everyone who has bought a bottle of Horsham Spirit gin over the last few months – you've helped us raise £222 for Ten Little Toes Baby Bank.

The next charity we've chosen to receive a donation for every bottle of Horsham Spirit Gin sold is the Phoenix Stroke Club.

Cabin Pressure Spirit’s Horsham Spirit gin

West Sussex’s Cabin Pressure Spirits has raised £222 for local charity Ten Little Toes Baby Bank through sales of its Horsham Spirit gin. It will next be fundraising for the Phoenix Stroke Club. The gin includes Cubeb berry, orris root, cardamom and black pepper with a juniper base. £39 for a 70cl bottle.

Today we're launching our new pink gin – infused with raspberries handpicked from across the Royal Estate in Windsor. The gin can be purchased from our shops or online.

Royal Collection Trust’s Royal Windsor Pink Gin

The Royal Collection Trust’s new Royal Windsor Pink Gin is infused with raspberries handpicked from across the Royal Estate in Windsor. £38 for 70cl. Profits go to help fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

Each bottle is £34 and every sip you take, you'll know you are helping us to keep on emotionally supporting children with life-threatening illnesses.

Molly Ollys’ Pink Gin

A bespoke, small batch juniper led premium pink gin, Molly Ollys’ Pink Gin has notes of raspberries, blackberries and Mediterranean citrus created with Shakespeare Distillery. It sells for £34 for 50cl and supports the charity.

St David’s Gin’s Ramsey Island Welsh Dry Gin

St David’s Gin is in its 5th year of partnering with the RSPB, and has so far raised over £20,000 for the charity. Prostate Cymru (Vodka) is a new partnership, supported through its vodka, and the distillery also supports St Davids RNLI through its rum. New bottles were launched on St David’s Day this year. A donation from the sale of each bottle of Ramsey Island Welsh Dry Gin (£45 a bottle) and other products for example goes towards funding projects on and around Ramsey Island that are essential for the continuation of the RSPB’s work. Botanicals are hand foraged from Ramsey – Water Mint from St Justinian’s Well plus Ling & Bell Heather.