Open sessions to be held on FSI’s closure The FSI

The Foundation for Social Improvement is to hold open sessions before its closure as it seeks a ‘sustainable and long-term solution’ for its legacy.

Last week, the FSI announced that it would be closing this spring due to funding issues. In a new statement on its site from trustees, it says that conversations are ongoing between the FSI, NCVO and small charity sector advocates, and that open discussions and consultation will also take place ‘to hear concerns, discuss existing provision available and identify ways its legacy might be sustained in the future’.

The sessions will be held close to the charity’s closure in April, and will enable the FSI and NCVO ‘to ensure that as many options as possible are explored, ensuring The FSI’s legacy plan is fit for purpose and meets the needs of the small charity sector.’ This will include discussions about sharing training materials more widely across the small charities sector.

Advertisement

Charities can register their interest here: Small charity infrastructure.

The FSI said that since announcing its closure, it had received an ‘outpouring of support’ with organisations and individuals rallying together to offer continued support to small charities after it has gone. The NCVO, which has been an FSI partner for many years, is offering its support but has said it cannot take on all of its services.