What’s going on in the charity agency & supplier world – round up

Campaigns, partnerships, new launches, and prize draws are all covered in this week’s agency and supplier round up – and all with a charity or fundraising focus.

Givematch to support Muslim Aid & Orphans in Need this Ramadan

Givematch, the match funding technology platform, is partnering with Muslim Aid and Orphans In Need this Ramadan.

In previous years, the Muslim Charities Forum has estimated that UK Muslims will collectively donate over £130 million to charity during the holy month. This Ramadan, the platform will help donors to do more through match funding.

Givematch allows people to double their donations through the power of social influence and social sharing. When a person donates through the platform, they receive a unique link. When they get two friends to donate via that link, their original donation is doubled.

The platform works alongside corporate donors to offer their match-funding services. As campaigns progress, donors can see how much is left in its match-funding pot, meaning they can follow their chosen charity’s fundraising journey.

Sporting Chance Prize Draw partners with global payments gateway

Sporting Chance Prize Draw has partnered with global payments gateway Volt to improve the payments process for its community and donors.

Volt’s open banking solution will enable Sporting Chance Prize Draw to attract contributions from donors via real-time account-to-account payments.

Sporting Chance Prize Draw’s annual prize draw is underway and will close on the 31 March. This year, the organisation is working with its charity partners with an aim of raising a six-figure fundraising total. Contributions are collected online, with a minimum amount of £10, and every penny raised will be donated to its 30 chosen charities.

Simplifying the payments process for donors was central to Sporting Chance Prize Draw’s goal to double its impact in 2023. Volt’s payments gateway delivers on that requirement by removing friction during the payments process and improving conversion.

GOOD launches multichannel campaign with RSPB

Strategic and creative agency GOOD has launched a multichannel integrated fundraising campaign with the RSPB.

The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with 1 in 7 wildlife species facing extinction. The campaign, For Our Wild, brings this to life, and showcases the wildlife and wild places of the UK as never seen before.

The creative explores the delicate balance between habitats, species and humans, the challenges wildlife face today, and encourages people to donate to the RSPB to protect and restore places for wildlife to thrive in.

The campaign features a DRTV, Digital Out of Home and social. This is supported by a radio and digital campaign.

Matt Goulson, RSPB Head of Individual Giving said:

“Nature in the UK is more spectacular than many of us realise, but sadly it is also under real threat. The RSPB’s nature reserves provide vital habitat for some of our most threatened species, and we hope this fundraising campaign will inspire the public to help the RSPB bring more species back from the brink. Nature is in crisis, together we can save it.”

The RSPB is also taking part in a joint campaign to Save Our Wild Isles with the National Trust and WWF. More on that here.

New fundraising consultancy launches

CEO of the University of Limerick Foundation Harvey Duthie is stepping down from his role, having set up a new fundraising consultancy.

Duthie’s consultancy, Belmont Fundraising, focuses on high-impact projects and income growth, and will serve global clients in education, faith, health, human rights and social services from its Dublin base. Services include auditing performance, building capacity, growing corporate giving, leading capital campaigns, securing major gifts, and improving donor stewardship.



Duthie has led a range of international fundraising, resource mobilisation and advocacy initiatives, raising more than €150 million for clients and playing a central role in the delivery of a further €300+ million.

Projects supported have addressed food security, education, health, faith, human rights and biodiversity and sustainable development goals, among others, and he has worked with organisations throughout the UK and Ireland, in Asia and across Europe, Africa and the US.

These projects have included designing a global fundraising plan for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation mortality surveillance project in Seattle; raising €35 million for the Diocese of Westminster in London; securing $12.5 million for the UN’s Plant Treaty based at the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Rome; and growing income from €1 million to €8.8 million at the University of Limerick Foundation.

Online raffle platform supported over 70 charities in Christmas raffle

Raffolux’s Great Christmas Raffle saw over £90,000 donated to over 70 charities, the online raffle platform has announced.

This was Raffolux’s second Great Christmas Raffle, launched in partnership with Charity Escapes.

The prize draw took place last month and saw a new Volkswagen Polo Life 1.0 TSI 95PS in Ascot Grey won by Neil Harrison and his daughter Caitlyn, both from Durham, courtesy of Vertu Motors.

Neil’s chosen charity was The Red Sky Foundation which provides equipment and aftercare for the Children’s Heart Unit at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and the money raised also benefits other cardiac hospital units and health services within the NHS and charities.

Every time someone plays a Raffolux raffle, they support a charity of their choice which they can change at any time. Raffolux donates 10% of all net proceeds to charities. 8% is donated to charities its players select, and 2% is spread equally across all of its charity partners.

It also runs raffles for the exclusive benefit of particular good causes, where the majority of ticket sales will be donated directly to the specified charity. It’s currently raised over £600,000 for charities across the UK, including Blue Cross, ActionAid UK, Hospice UK, and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.