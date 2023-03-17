Ticket offers & bursaries for this year’s biggest fundraising conferences IFC. Photography by Chris Cooper/ ShotAway/ www.ShotAway.com/ #shotawaydotcom

Bursaries are a welcome avenue for helping fundraisers to access fundraising conferences who might not otherwise be able to attend. Here’s news on some of those recently announced for this year’s big events.

International Fundraising Congress

The Resource Alliance has announced a new initiative for this year’s International Fundraising Congress: the Emerging Leader programme, to help open the event up to more people.

Advertisement

The International Fundraising Congress returns to Noordwijkerhout in the Netherlands this 17-20 October and will once more be presented in a hybrid format.

The Resource Alliance has reduced ticket prices across the board for the event and is offering cost-price tickets for fundraisers, campaigners, and changemakers who are under the age of 30, or who are working in organisations with a turnover of less than £500,000.

A limited number of Emerging Leader tickets are available for both the standard and masterclass programmes at a cost of £995 and £1,495 respectively per person, which includes all meals and accommodation.

To register for the Emerging Leader programme, or to take advantage of the 25% saving on full price tickets until 31 March, visit bit.ly/IFC2023.

CIOF Fundraising Convention

This year’s CIOF Fundraising Convention is also seeking to widen access by offering, as in previous years, a number of bursaries.

For these, there is a deadline for applications of 5pm on Friday 14 April. Applicants will be notified if they are successful by Monday 8 May, and given until Wednesday, 24 May to accept or decline their bursary.

The bursaries available are:

RAISE bursary

Scotland bursary

Chartered Institute Groups bursaries

Fundraising Convention will be a hybrid conference, taking place on 3-4 July at a new location: the QEII Centre. Early bird tickets are also currently available, offering 20% off full ticket prices.

This year’s tracks are: Career development & leadership, Legacies & in-memory giving, Public fundraising & mass engagement, Strategy, innovation & income generation, Supporter insight & research, and Trusts, philanthropy & partnerships.

Insight Fundraising Conference

The CIOF Insight Fundraising Conference takes place in London on Monday 24 April – the first in-person Insight Conference since the pandemic. The agenda focuses on supporting charities of all sizes and helping those at whatever stage of the insight journey they are at.

The programme includes the plenary: From Geeks to Gods: In a World of Uncertainty, How Insight Has Become Worshipped in Fundraising Strategy, with James Culing, Director of Fundraising and Engagement, Asthma and Lung UK, and BUILDING FOUNDATIONS: New Channels, New Donors? Navigating the Changing Landscape of Fundraising with Charlotte Cole, Head of Individual Giving and Legacies, YMCA and Nathan Rose, Director of Growth, Join the Dots. There are also a number of workshops and training sessions.

RAISE are offering bursaries to attend the conference for professionals working in the arts, culture and heritage sector.

CIoF Scottish Fundraising Conference

To encourage as many members of the Chartered Institute to attend the Scottish Fundraising Conference as possible this year, ticket prices for individual members have been reduced for the first time since 2016, starting from £125.

There is an early bird deadline for tickets of 15 June, and bursaries are also available, sponsored by justrunning.com. Up to 15 are available, with a preference for practicing fundraisers based in Scotland who are members of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, and who would be attending for the first time. Applications will be open from Monday 17 April until Wednesday 28 June.

The event offers 48 sessions over seven tracks: Community & Events, Legacies (Day 1), Small Charities/Solo Fundraisers (Day 2), Trusts, Philanthropy and Partnerships, Supporter Engagement and Individual Giving, Personal Development, and Management and Strategy.